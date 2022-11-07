Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Gov. Brian Kemp says Stacey Abrams 'profited personally' from 'destroying trust in the voting system'

Kemp, in throwing support behind GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, also challenges why Biden hasn't campaigned for Warnock

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference on Monday ahead of his final campaign stops before the general election told a reporter that it is his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who needs to restore the public’s trust in the voting process "because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that."

"Do you need to restore the public’s trust in the vote-counting process?" a reporter asked off-camera.

"Do I?" Kemp responded. "That would be a great question for Stacey Abrams because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that. And she has cost Georgia taxpayers $6 million and counting in legal fees to defend a bogus lawsuit after 2018, the 2018 election that an Obama-appointed federal judge threw out on every single count."

In Atlanta, Kemp also took a question from another reporter who asked about the governor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigning in different parts of the states over the weekend and on Monday night having separate events scheduled down the road from each other. 

NIKKI HALEY SAYS TO ‘DEPORT’ WARNOCK AT RALLY FOR WALKER: ‘LEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE MORE PATRIOTIC’ 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.  (AP )

"Are you worried that’s sending the wrong message about Republican unity coming into the election?" the reporter asked. "No, not at all," Kemp responded. "I don’t think people should read anything into that. I mean we’re dividing and conquering. The other question would be, why hasn’t Raphael Warlock campaigned with Joe Biden? Why did Barack Obama, but not Joe Biden? That’s a pretty good question too." 

Kemp threw his support behind the whole Republican ticket in Georgia, comparing the choice between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Walker. 

Kemp said, "From a federal perspective, people have got to ask the question are you going to vote for a United States senator who’s voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time or are you going to go vote for somebody who’s going to focus on ending 40-year high inflation, getting better domestic energy policy, fixing the disaster at the border that we’re having to deal with all the fentanyl and human trafficking and other things that are coming across? That’s what this fight is about, and Georgians have the opportunity to answer that question tomorrow." 

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp is in a rematch with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. 

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a press conference on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp is in a rematch with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The governor praised Georgia as the first state to reopen during the pandemic despite criticism from Abrams and healthcare pundits, something he credited as saving the state’s economy in getting the workforce back and the kids back in schools despite what President Biden’s done with 40-year record high inflation. 

Kemp touted his move to cut the state income tax, as well as suspend the state gas tax in March, which saved Georgia businesses and families an estimated $8 million. If elected, he promised another tax rebate in January to get $1 billion back to taxpayers, as well as a one-time property tax relief grant.

Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event on November 6, 2022 in Hiram, Georgia. 

Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a campaign event on November 6, 2022 in Hiram, Georgia.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

 "My opponent Stacey Abrams said Georgia is the worst state in the country to live. We feel differently. We feel that it is the best state in the country to live, work and raise our families," Kemp said. 

Kemp said he was not worried about a run-off and remains focused on Tuesday’s election. 

The Republican said his team "could not disagree more" with Abrams saying she would reallocate resources from law enforcement, saying she supports ending cash bail, and for sitting on the boards of organizations like Marguerite Casey Foundation, which Kemp says pushes the defund the police movement.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

