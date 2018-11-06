Blackburn wins in Tennessee Senate race as 'Taylor Swift effect' comes up short

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., was projected to easily defeat former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race Tuesday night, tightening the GOP's hold on the upper chamber of Congress.

The race made headlines in the entertainment world last month, when pop singer Taylor Swift endorsed Bredesen, but speculation of a "Taylor Swift" effect that would motivate young voters to tip the race to the Democrat appeared unfounded.

With 45 percent of precincts reporting, Blackburn had garnered a whopping 62 percent of the vote, compared to just 37 percent for Bredesen. Blackburn had trailed Bredesen in the polls throughout the summer, but gradually closed the gap, and took the lead with approximately one month to go.

Blackburn, an eight-term congresswoman, had allied herself closely with President Trump. She will become Tennessee's first female U.S. senator, replacing the retiring Bob Corker.

The race attracted heavy outside spending as Democrats saw a path to retaking the Senate majority in the popular two-term former governor. Bredesen was the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Tennessee, and would have been the first Democrat elected to the Senate since Al Gore in 1990.

Bredesen's campaign had spent $15.2 million through mid-October, while outside groups spent about $26.3 million to help him. Blackburn's campaign, meanwhile, shelled out about $12 million through mid-October, and outside groups some $31.6 million for her bid.

