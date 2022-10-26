GOP super PAC pouring another $11 million into tight House races including districts Biden easily won in 2020

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced Wednesday that two weeks before November's midterm elections they are pumping $11 million in new ad buys in more than a dozen congressional districts across the country.

The super PAC, which is linked to Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, is going after 16 districts in all with the new ads. Seven of those districts are ones that President Biden won by double digits in the 2020 election that are now shaping up to be close races.

"CLF continues to raise record sums which has allowed us press our advantage deeper into the map and forced Democrats into tough decisions," CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement. "Republicans are in a great position to win the majority and we’ll continue making the investments we need in the final stretch."

The super PAC said this big final push before Election Day comes as Democrats are cutting advertising spending in districts Biden won.

TEACHERS UNIONS SPEND BIG ON DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

The district getting the highest amount of new dollars is California's 47th district, where Democrat Rep. Katie Porter is facing a challenge from Republican lawyer Scott Baugh. The district is closely split between Democrats and Republicans, but Porter's campaign had $20 million, according to financial reports, while Baugh had approximately $1 million.

The new ad buys target three California districts in total, in addition to districts in Connecticut, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

ARIZONA'S KATIE HOBBS BACKED BY GROUP THAT WANTS TO DEFUND POLICE, ABOLISH BORDER PROTECTION

The Congressional Leadership Fund also added $750,000 in new spending aimed at increasing voter turnout throughout the U.S.

The new ad buys put CLF's total spending reservations at upwards of $210 million, they said.