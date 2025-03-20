Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP senator says he's working with Trump on bill to abolish Education Department

'The federal bureaucracy of Education has never educated a single student,' Sen. Mike Rounds told Fox News Digital

Julia Johnson
Published

President Trump signs executive order to eliminate Department of Education Video

President Trump signs executive order to eliminate Department of Education

 President Donald Trump speaks about the future of education in the United States following signing an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he has been in discussions with President Trump's White House to revive his bill to dismantle the Department of Education, which would codify the latest executive order. 

In the lead up to Trump's much-anticipated executive order to abolish the department, his administration had been in talks with a longtime advocate of doing so: Rounds. 

His office shared with Fox News Digital that the senator and Trump's White House have talked about bringing back his bill to abolish the department and pushing for it. 

'EDUCATORS WILL BE FIRED': REPUBLICANS CHEER TRUMP ORDER DISMANTLING EDUCATION DEPARTMENT AS DEMS SEETHE

Mike Rounds, Donald Trump

Rounds debuted a bill that would dissolve the Department of Education. (Reuters/ Istock)

Rounds is planning to re-introduce the bill now that Trump has signed the executive order. 

"The federal BUREAUCRACY of Education has never educated a single student," the senator told Fox News Digital in a statement. "It’s time to shut it down. Today’s news is a step in the right direction. Congress should follow the executive branch’s lead and act accordingly. I am working on legislation that would return education decisions to states and local school districts while maintaining important programs like special education and Title I. We are discussing this legislation with Secretary McMahon, and we believe there is a very good path forward."

BIDEN'S FORMER SPOKESMAN SLAMS TRUMP AND GOP 'COLLUDING TO IMPEACH' JUDGES

Donald Trump

Trump holds an executive order after signing it in the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2025. (Mandel Ngan)

He introduced the "Returning Education to Our States Act" in the last Congress, but it never came to the floor, which was controlled by Democrats. 

Rounds' bill would abolish the Department of Education and charge various other departments with certain responsibilities and programs that are currently administered by it. 

Trump notably claimed on the 2024 campaign trail, "One thing I’ll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and sending all education and education work it needs back to the states." 

DEM SENATOR ON SCHUMER FUTURE: 'IMPORTANT' TO KNOW 'WHEN IT'S TIME TO GO'

education department

Morning sun lights the front of the Department of Education building in Washington on Feb. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

He previewed his plans to do so for months prior to signing the Thursday executive order. 

During the signing ceremony, Trump explained, "The department's useful functions such as … Pell grants, title one funding resources for children with disabilities and special needs will be preserved, fully preserved."  

SCOOP: BILL PREVENTING ACTIVIST JUDGES FROM BLOCKING TRUMP'S AGENDA BACKED BY WHITE HOUSE

Donald Trump

Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They're going to be preserved in full and redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them," the president continued.

"But beyond these core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the Department."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House but did not immediately receive a response.

