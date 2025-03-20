Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Biden's former spokesman slams Trump and GOP for 'colluding to impeach' judges

'Radical, corrupt attacks on judges are putting our Constitution and the freedom of every single American in danger,' Andrew Bates tells Fox News Digital

Julia Johnson By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Retired Justice Breyer says it’s not appropriate to ‘impeach’ judges if you don’t like their decisions Video

Retired Justice Breyer says it’s not appropriate to ‘impeach’ judges if you don’t like their decisions

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said it’s not right to try to impeach judges if you don’t like their decisions.

FIRST ON FOX: A top former spokesperson for former President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for proposing potential judicial impeachments as the administration encounters court-imposed obstacles in enacting its agenda. 

Former White House spokesperson Andrew Bates now advises a group known as Unlikely Allies, which says it is working to create "cross-partisan support for the needs and interests of all Americans."

"Radical, corrupt attacks on judges are putting our Constitution and the freedom of every single American in danger from government overreach," Bates told Fox News Digital on the group's behalf. "For the first time in history, our president and members of his party in Congress are colluding to impeach any federal judge who stops the most powerful person in the world from breaking the law.

DEM SENATOR ON SCHUMER FUTURE: 'IMPORTANT' TO KNOW 'WHEN IT'S TIME TO GO'

Joe Biden, James Boasberg, Donald Trump

A top Biden staffer's new group, Unlikely Allies, criticized Trump and Republicans for their interest in impeaching federal judges.  (Reuters/ Getty Images)

"The president has also called for making dissent illegal, which would trample the First Amendment and threaten the fundamental right of any American to disagree with his agenda — whether it’s cutting taxes for the rich or raising the prices he falsely promised to lower." 

According to the group, Unlikely Allies "is made up of everyday citizens, families, communities, and organizations who are committed to solving our toughest problems, together."

SCOOP: BILL PREVENTING ACTIVIST JUDGES FROM BLOCKING TRUMP'S AGENDA BACKED BY WHITE HOUSE

Andrew Bates

Bates is a former top spokesperson for Biden. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"Driven by the values that unite us, our goal is to create unified, cross-partisan support for the needs and interests of all Americans. This isn’t about left or right, Republican or Democrat — it’s about American values and holding our government accountable," a description of the organization says. 

The White House responded to Bates' statement, with deputy press secretary Anna Kelly telling Fox News Digital, "Biden communications alum Andrew Bates has no credibility after lying to the world about Biden’s cognitive decline. Just like these judges, Bates is a left-wing activist masquerading as a nonpartisan as he works to destroy the separation of powers and subvert the will of the American people." 

The dispute comes as federal judges across the country continue to impose restrictions on Trump actions until further review and legal determinations. 

Recently, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg granted an emergency order to temporarily halt the administration's deportation flights of illegal immigrants.

SPEAKER JOHNSON SAYS GOP LOOKING AT 'ALL AVAILABLE OPTIONS' TO ADDRESS 'ACTIVIST JUDGES' OPPOSING TRUMP

President Donald Trump is seen in a side-by-side split photo with U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for the U.S. District Court of Columbia.

President Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court of Columbia.  (Associated Press; Getty Images)

The judge granted an order to review the 1798 wartime-era Alien Enemies Act being invoked by the administration to immediately deport Venezuelan nationals and alleged members of the violent gang Tren de Aragua.

This only further angered the president, who appeared to call for Boasberg's impeachment.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump said on Truth Social.

DEM SENATOR REFUSES TO ADDRESS RELATIONSHIP WITH FOUNDER OF SOROS-FUNDED 'PROPAGANDA' NEWS NETWORK

Sen. Mike Lee

Lee said he is drafting a bill to tackle the judiciary issue.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republicans in general have appeared to scrutinize the ability of federal district judges to make blanket nationwide orders in recent days. 

"Federal judges aren’t there to replace presidential policy choices," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote on X. "Nor is it their job to neuter presidents by delaying presidential decisions.

"Their job is to resolve disputes about what the law says." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee also said he is working on a bill to address the issue. 

In the House, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., has a measure that would prevent federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions. Multiple sources told Fox News Digital Trump has shown interest in Issa's bill. Top White House aides shared as much with senior Capitol Hill staff this week, explaining that "the president wants this."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics