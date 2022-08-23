GOP rep shares video of Border Patrol in physical confrontation with suspected smugglers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video of an incident on a Southern California beach shows Border Patrol agents in a physical confrontation with two suspected smugglers, and the FBI is investigating, the Washington Examiner reported.

The footage, posted on TikTok by user @yeseniam17, was shared on Instagram Monday by Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas.

"The video I posted yesterday is just a small example of what our brave men and women of CBP deal with on a daily basis," Flores said in a statement to the Examiner. "Left without any support by this administration and thanks to their open border policies, disrespect and misconduct toward our law enforcement officials have reached alarming levels."

Flores included the hashtags #BackTheGreen and #BackTheBadge in her post.

BORDER PATROL ARRESTS SUSPECTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WEARING GHILLIE SUITS TO BLEND INTO DESERT

The video begins with one Border Patrol agent pinning a shirtless man to the ground face down with his arms behind his back. The camera then pans to the right, where another man looks like he is taunting a second agent, occasionally lunging forward while the agent swings a baton in his direction.

Two other agents then came in for assistance, with one of them running up and tackling the man from behind, sending him to the ground.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PLEDGES TO KEEP SENDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO NYC, DC DESPITE MAYORS' OUTRAGE

Throughout the video, a crowd can be heard yelling from behind a border fence in Tijuana, Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the outlet that there is an investigation underway which the FBI is leading.