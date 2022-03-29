Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

GOP representative questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed

Rep. Jake Ellzey suggests others are calling the shots after Biden's cue card was revealed

By Ethan Barton , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
close
GOP rep. questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed Video

GOP rep. questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed

Rep. Jake Ellzey questioned whether the Biden administration colluded with the media after a cue card with talking points was exposed.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Jake Ellzey questioned whether a cue card with talking points that President Biden used involved collusion with the media and suggested that other people are "calling the shots."

A photo showed that Biden held a note card during a news briefing Monday. The card included prepared responses to a question asking what the president meant when he said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin couldn’t remain in power.

"The question I have is, were those questions that he had on the note card planted by somebody else and then referred to by the media?" Ellzey, a Texas Republican, said during an interview with Fox News. "That would show collusion with the media."

WATCH NOW: 

GOP rep. questions if Biden admin colluded with media after president's cheat sheet exposed Video

Biden has previously relied on prepared lists of reporters when taking questions from the media. He’s said he was given a list, but it’s unclear who crafted it.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"I think he has a team that he relies on more than I would if I were the president," Ellzey told Fox News. "I think that there are some people calling the shots that we don't know who they are, and they need to be briefing us on what they're advising the president on what he should be doing."

Rep. Jake Ellzey speaks to Fox News.

Rep. Jake Ellzey speaks to Fox News. (Fox News)

The president has previously made remarks that have led critics to question if someone is giving Biden orders. In September, for example, he said he was "supposed to stop and walk out of the room" after he finished prepared remarks.

Biden said Saturday that Putin "cannot remain in power." He made the impromptu comment during a speech in Poland during which he called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a "strategic failure."

Administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, clarified that the U.S. is not seeking regime change.

Biden, echoing statements on his note card, said Monday that he was expressing outrage, rather than suggesting policy change.

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14, 2022.

President Joe Biden announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Pool/Sipa USA)

Ellzey noted that politicians regularly rely on note cards to stay on message.  

"Especially at the presidential level, every word that he says is going to be scrutinized, gone over by every world leader, because it has impact," Ellzey told Fox News. "He went off message, and it got him in trouble."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law legislation that could punish journalists with up to 15 years in prison for reporting so-called "fake" news about his military invasion of Ukraine.       

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law legislation that could punish journalists with up to 15 years in prison for reporting so-called "fake" news about his military invasion of Ukraine.        (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ellzey added that Biden needs to "use a lot of thought before he opens his mouth" since the situation in Ukraine is so sensitive and because the president’s statements carry so much influence.

Intelligence officials have warned that Putin could turn to nuclear or chemical weapons since Ukraine has been so effective at fighting off the Russian invaders.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Biden’s comments were "alarming." French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that they weren’t helpful for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ethan Barton is a producer/reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach him at ethan.barton@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @ethanrbarton.

More from Politics