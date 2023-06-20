GOP presidential candidate comes out against bans on sex change treatments for minors

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie argued against bans on sex change treatments for minors, while a recent poll found that a majority of voters support restrictions on children receiving the life-altering procedures.

During a segment on CNN's "State if the Union" Sunday, Christie was asked his thoughts on Republican governors placing more bans on gender reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers for minors in their states.

"I don't think that the government should ever be stepping in to the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused or concerned about their gender," Christie said defending minors access to sex change procedures, despite the majority of his base having a different stance on the issue.

"What I would like to make sure each state does is require that parents are involved in these decisions," the Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper. "The fact is that folks who are under the age of 18 should have parental support, and guidance, and love as they make all the key decisions of their life, and this should not be one that excluded by the government in any way."

BIDEN RAILS AGAINST ‘HYSTERICAL,’ ‘PREJUDICED’ LAWMAKERS BANNING CHILD GENDER SRUGERY: ‘WE ARE NOT RELENTING’

While Christie supports allowing children under 18 access to sex change treatments, a Washington Post-KFF survey found that 68% of Americans oppose access to puberty-blocking medication for kids ages 10 to 14 and 58% oppose access to hormonal treatments for kids ages 15 to 17.

CHRIS CHRISTIE RIPS ‘JUVENILE,’ ‘BABY’ TRUMP AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT TARGETS HIM WITH FAT JOKES: ‘LIKE A CHILD’

While serving as governor of New Jersey in 2017, Christie passed laws allowing children to use school bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity rather than sex assigned at birth.

Christie's signature also removed restrictions on biological men competing in women's sports, an issue that the WaPo poll found over 60% of Americans think should be banned.

The bill, S3067, also encouraged school faculty to seek development in LBGTQ issues by "providing professional development opportunities to teachers, administrators, 2 guidance counselors, bus drivers, coaches, and other school staff regarding issues and concerns relevant to LGBTQ students."

The legislation required schools to provide "developmentally appropriate" LGBTQ literature to students in libraries, counseling offices, or the nurse's office.

The then-governor signed another law that year prohibiting insurance companies from denying services to anyone based on their gender identity.

Christie is running in a crowded GOP field against candidates including former President Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and former Ambassador Nikki Haley, who all voiced support for placing restrictions on children under 18 years old to receiving gender reassignment procedures and banning men competing in women's sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These people are sick, they're deraigned," Trump said during a recent campaign stop in North Carolina of those who support men competing in women's sports. The former president also said he would "sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states" if elected next fall.