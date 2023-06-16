Young athlete injured by transgender opponent hits back at Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I expect nothing less'

High school volleyball player Payton McNabb called out the hypocrisy of the Biden administration’s position on transgender students participating in girls’ sports. McNabb accused White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of changing the narrative in order to play the victim.

The Murphy, North Carolina student began speaking out against biological males competing in women’s sports after she suffered a concussion and a neck injury in September when a transgender player spiked the ball and it hit her in the face.

She has since urged lawmakers to take action, saying in an April speech at the Independent Women’s Forum, "allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous."

Jean-Pierre, however, turned the conversation around when pressed about parents’ concerns during a briefing Tuesday.

"That is a dangerous thing to say that essentially transgender kids, we’re talking about, are dangerous," Jean-Pierre responded.

On "America’s Newsroom" Friday, McNabb called Jean-Pierre’s comment hypocritical but said she’d expect nothing else from the administration.

"She's taken what others have said about how this is dangerous for us, and she's essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation, which I expect nothing less from that whole administration," McNabb said.

McNabb said her own experience being injured by a transgender athlete was traumatizing and her recovery has been difficult and slow.

She told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that her team was aware of the opposing team’s transgender player before the game.

"But we couldn't just refuse the game since it was a conference game. So we had to continue to play them, even though none of us wanted to," she said.

"I just remember seeing the fear in especially our younger players on the team who've never played against them before. So just seeing how scared they were, it was really heartbreaking."

The North Carolina state legislature has taken up the issue, and a bill banning transgender girls from competing in women’s sports needs to pass one final Senate committee before being sent to the floor for a vote.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to oppose the bill.

But McNabb said the issue is important to prevent other female athletes from experiencing what she went through.

"The thought of it happening to my younger sister, who's going into high school, or my other family members, my teammates, if that happened to any of them, it would just infuriate me," she said.

"I just don't think this is something that we should even have to be talking about."

