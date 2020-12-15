Expand / Collapse search
Republicans
Published

Republicans raise $2B on WinRed fundraising platform in less than 2 years

Its Democratic competitor, ActBlue, reached the $2B mark after 14 years, Republicans say

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Karl Rove on leading GOP fundraising effort for Georgia Senate runoffsVideo

Fox News contributor Karl Rove tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that 'wealthy liberals on both coasts’ will help Democrats outspend Republicans, but the GOP will raise ‘sufficient’ money and ‘spend it better.’

WinRed, the GOP's premier fundraising platform, bragged Tuesday that it has raised more than $2 billion since it was founded in June 2019.

By contrast, ActBlue, the Democratic Party's main fundraising platform that preceded WinRed, reached the $2 billion milestone in 14 years between its founding in 2004 and 2018, Republican officials said.

"WinRed's success would not have been possible without President Trump's support," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News. "The platform played a critical role in Republican victories in November, and I have every confidence that it will continue to be a key tool for our candidates for elections to come."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hands the gavel to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before he speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

While the Electoral College on Tuesday declared President-elect Joe Biden winner of the 2020 election, House Republicans have flipped at least 12 House seats, and Senate Republicans could retain control of the Senate if GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue retain their seats in Georgia's January runoff elections.

REPUBLICANS RAISE $804 MILLION ON WINRED IN 2 MONTHS

WinRed has raised a total of $2,008,231,141 in 18 months with the average donation being $47. 

"WinRed’s rapid success is a credit to Republicans across the country who rallied behind the need to step up our online fundraising game and take on ActBlue," WinRed President Gerrit Lansing said in a statement.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of a local hotel where Arizona Republicans have scheduled a meeting as a "fact-finding hearing" to discuss the election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

He added that "by converting grassroots energy into dollars, WinRed is leveling the online fundraising playing field, and looks forward to helping the GOP win races across America in 2022 and beyond."

WinRed raised a monthly record of $430 million in October ahead of Nov. 3 with 9.9 million donations and the average contribution being $46.40. In November, the organization raised $374 million from 7.7 million donations, with the average contribution being $48.62.

DEMOCRATS IN KEY SENATE RACES HOLD CASH ADVANTAGE OVER REPUBLICANS

A number of official GOP organizations, including the RNC and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), as well as all official state Republican parties and more than 90% of U.S. House and Senate Members, use WinRed to fundraise.

