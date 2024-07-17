GOP lawmaker rips Biden's 'weak' foreign policy record in preview of RNC speeches: 'Global laughingstock'

MILWAUKEE – GOP Congressman Darrell Issa previewed what he expects to see in the foreign policy speeches on Wednesday night at the GOP convention and outlined what he believes a second Trump term will mean for the world.

"When I think about Trump foreign policy, Russia didn't gain an inch during his tenure, having taken Crimea under his predecessor, Obama," Issa, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday before Republicans took the stage in Milwaukee to talk foreign policy.

"I think about the fact that China did not aggressively go after Taiwan the way they are today, or the Philippines, where they're literally stealing fish out of the water by force. I think of the fact that the Houthis and Iran were not active and literally interrupting global trade. All of these things happened in the last three and a half years under a weak Biden administration, and they won't, didn't and won't happen under a Trump administration."

"Make America Strong Once Again" is the theme of the third day of the convention, where speakers will outline Trump’s foreign policy agenda and argue against Biden’s record.

"Under Joe Biden, the weakest commander in chief in our country’s history, America has become a global laughingstock," the RNC said in a press release.

"From our dumpster fire of a southern border to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to the Hamas-Israeli war to enabling the Iranian terrorist regime, Biden has repeatedly made the wrong move on the world stage. Under President Trump’s vision, America will once again be strong and secure and put an end to the Biden-Harris administration’s weakness. President Donald J. Trump will secure our borders, curb Chinese and Iranian threats, and restore America’s rightful standing on the world stage."

The night of foreign policy speeches comes shortly after it was reported that Iran has been plotting to assassinate Trump, which Issa also connected to Biden’s foreign policy.

"Under President Trump, Iran was exporting less than 200,000 barrels of oil a day," Issa said. "They're exporting more than 2 million barrels a day. For that much money, of course, they would plot to kill the incoming president."

Issa told Fox News Digital that one of the key aspects of foreign policy that Republicans need to explain is the importance of showing "strength" to other nations.

"The world is a dangerous place when America is weak and doesn't lead, and the world can be a safe and stable place when America is strong and can lead others to have strength," Issa said.

"President Trump issued a mandate to NATO to get up to their 2% and they were a little bit complacent. They're not complacent anymore because they know he was right. They know his policies were right before and his policies will be right in the next four years."

Biden has often leaned on his foreign policy record in recent weeks as he faces calls from within his own party to drop out of the presidential race, as recent Fox News polling shows Trump has a 10-point lead on foreign policy with voters.

Speakers set to hit the stage on Wednesday before vice presidential nominee JD Vance include: Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Rep. Michael Waltz, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Gold Star family members Alicia Lopez and Herman Lopez and Cheryl Jules and Christy Shamblin, and Donald Trump Jr.