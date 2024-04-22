GOP governor rips Biden's top education official ahead of state visit: 'Empty words'

FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., blasted the Biden administration's "unconstitutional" student loan handout and "functionally nonoperational" revisions to the college financial aid application process ahead of a top official's trip to Arkansas.

In a fiery letter sent to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday, the Republican Governor charged that the Biden administration's "gleeful disregard for our nation's highest court should appall every American."

Biden has made various attempts to forgive student loans throughout his presidency, most recently proposing the cancelation of student debt for more than 30 million Americans which Sanders called out in her letter, which was first obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The Biden Administration's forgiveness of certain student loans is unfair, unwise, and unlawful. Not only does it force Arkansans who chose not to attend college to pay for others' education, not only does it offer forgiveness for past loans with no plan to address the future growth of college tuition expenses, but it has also been declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court," Sanders wrote. "This administration's gleeful disregard for our nation's highest court should appall every American."

Sanders also expressed being "deeply concerned" by the administration's handling of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), after the department revised the application process for students.

Students have reportedly had issues using the new FAFSA application, and due to delays with the new process, some have even postponed their college decisions as they wait to find out whether they will receive financial aid.

"Students, particularly from low-income families, need answers. State government needs clarity," Sanders said. "Currently, we are ‘conditionally awarding’ scholarships to ensure students know we intend to fund their state scholarship awards. If these issues continue, though, we will be forced to pull state dollars from other sources to ensure scholarships are funded."

Cardona recently said he will work to shut down Grand Canyon University (GCU), the largest Christian university in America, over claims the college failed to accurately disclose its cost to students.

GCU called the comments "disturbing and defamatory," and Sanders highlighted the move as an example of the department being "a constant source of frustration for Americans and Arkansans."

"Your department is a constant source of frustration for Americans and Arkansans. You've promised to shut down the nation's largest Christian university. You oppose education freedom. You attack parents who speak up for their children's education at school board meetings," the Republican governor wrote.

"The botched FAFSA update, the unlawful student debt forgiveness program, and so much more have created a mess," she said. "I hope your visit to Arkansas offers more than just empty words for struggling Arkansans."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cardona's office.