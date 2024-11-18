Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP cries foul on Dem border spending bill they say would drag out migrant crisis

Republicans bashed Schumer and Democrats for bypassing the committee process

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Safety starts with border security, former border official says Video

Safety starts with border security, former border official says

Former National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd speaks to 'The Ingraham Angle' about the importance of fighting illegal immigration.

Senate Republicans slammed their Democrat counterparts in the chamber for moving forward with a "partisan" Homeland Security appropriations bill that they say has "substantial flaws" and will leave the incoming Trump administration without the resources they need to fix the border crisis.

Senate Committee on Appropriations ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that Democrats' leadership has led to a "unilateral decision from the Majority to post a partisan measure on a critical appropriations bill that is meant to help secure our borders and combat the surge of deadly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics flooding our communities."

SPENDING BILL TROUBLE BREWS AS SEN MIKE LEE WARNS OF CHRISTMAS 'SWAMPBUS'

Patty Murray, Chuck Schumer, Susan Collins

Republicans slammed Democrats for unilaterally moving forward a ‘partisan’ Homeland Security bill. (Reuters)

She slammed this decision, claiming it "undercuts our efforts over the last two years to reach bipartisan consensus and allow Senators an opportunity to debate and amend appropriations bills."

Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication. 

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., the ranking member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, also criticized the move by Democrats. 

THUNE 'ADAMANT' ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORT, DRIVING MAGA AGENDA DESPITE TENSE PAST RELATIONSHIP

Sen. Patty Murray

U.S. Senator Patty Murray speaks after the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Feb. 15, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jon Cherry)

"On a unilateral, partisan basis, Senate Democrats chose to post a Homeland Security bill that falls woefully short of what’s needed to combat America’s border crisis and strengthen interior immigration enforcement," she said in a statement. 

"Senate Democrats know [Trump] is going to immediately take action to clean up the Biden-Harris Administration’s mess at the border, so instead of working with Republicans to create a responsible appropriations bill they chose to release a product that would leave a Trump Administration short of the resources they need to secure our border."

TOP GOP SENATORS WARN DOJ TO PRESERVE JACK SMITH DOCS IN TRUMP CASES, CITING 'PAST DESTRUCTION' OF RECORDS

Migrants at the border in AZ

Border Patrol picks up a group of asylum seekers from an aid camp at the US-Mexico border near Sasabe, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Justin Hamel/Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., also hammered the Democrats for advancing the bill. 

"Americans rejected open borders, yet Senate Democrats propose: 

  • $750 million for resettling illegal aliens
  • CBP One app
  • More $ for resettlement facilities
  • Less $ for CBP Border Operations Democrats are using their last 2 months to admit as many illegal aliens as possible," Hagerty wrote on X.

THUNE SAYS TRUMP'S BORDER PLAN IS 1ST UP IN RIGOROUS PRIORITY LIST FOR NEW CONGRESS: 'REAL WORK BEGINS'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference following a Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building on March 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The 11 other various appropriations bills advanced out of committee this summer with bipartisan support after being debated. The Homeland Security measure was the only outstanding spending measure that did not go through the committee. 

None of the individual measures have been voted on in the Senate. It's unclear if or when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will schedule votes on them. 

Schumer's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

