GOP congressman-elect reveals ambitious 100-day plan for Trump admin: 'Not going to get fooled again'

FIRST ON FOX: In his first interview since being elected to the House of Representatives, Arizona Republican Abe Hamadeh spoke to Fox News Digital about what the first 100 days in a Republican-controlled Congress and White House will look like.

"Speaker Mike Johnson and the entire Republican leadership team has actually been ahead of its time. They were preparing for this moment, so I know they're going to hit the ground running with something very historic in the first hundred days," Hamadeh, elected to represent Arizona’s 8th Congressional district in the House on Tuesday, told Fox News Digital.

"That includes beefing up border security and making it permanent. I know election integrity is the top of my list as well, because without secure elections, we can't have a republic, and so I know that's going to be top priorities, election integrity, border security, as well as making sure we increase our energy independence, because that's going to help reduce inflation rather quickly once we start growing the economy."

Hamadeh told Fox News Digital he believes that the Republican House majority, if Republicans indeed hold onto control of the chamber, as many expect they will, is "much better prepared" to move through Trump’s agenda than it was in 2017.

Hamadeh added that he expects Democrats, who labeled Trump a "fascist" on the presidential campaign trail, aren’t being honest when they say they will work with Trump and do what they can to help his transition.

"They said the same thing in 2016, 2017, after President Trump won and what did they do?" Hamadeh said. "They opened up multiple impeachment inquiries. They tried to derail his presidency with distractions. They had the media, the corporate media, so many of them like the left wing MSNBC and CNN, drive home so many false narratives. So that's what they're going to do."

"Fool me once, shame on you, Fool me twice, shame on me. And we're not going to get fooled again."

Regardless of what actions Democrats take, Hamadeh told Fox News Digital it is clear that Republicans "absolutely" have a mandate from the American people after Trump’s popular vote victory to go along with an Electoral College landslide.

"He does have a mandate from the American people," Hamadeh said. "The last time the Republican won the popular vote and Electoral College was 2004 with an incumbent president, President George W Bush. You know, the last time it was a non-incumbent, I believe, was 1988 under George H.W. Bush. And he was still at least the VP at the time. So this was a historic mandate. And President Trump, I'm going to support him all the way in Congress and make sure that we're going to change our country around very quickly."

Hamadeh added that the Republicans "also have to go in there knowing that President Trump has one term."

"You know, it's pretty liberating feeling, I'm sure, for President Trump. He's got one term to get the job done. And I intend to be working every single day as the newest member of Congress to make sure we get the America-first agenda passed."

The majority in the House of Representatives appears within reach for Republicans, who have already won control of the Senate and the White House.

"We're almost certainly going to lose the House by a narrow margin," a senior House Democratic aide told Fox News Digital. "We got our a--es kicked."

