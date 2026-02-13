GOP Arizona governor candidate drops out but doesn't endorse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karrin Taylor Robson dropped out of the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary despite being one of the two candidates in the race backed by President Donald Trump.

"After deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor," Robson said in a statement posted to X on Thursday.

She explained that she does not want to contribute to a contentious GOP primary.

HOCHUL PRIMARY CHALLENGER ANTONIO DELGADOO ENDS CAMPAIGN FOR NEW YORK GOVERNOR

"We cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks. It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome," she noted in the statement.

Robson did not make an endorsement.

"I remain committed to helping Republicans win in 2026 and to ensuring Arizona remains strong, safe, and free for generations to come," she noted in the statement.

Trump had pledged to support her for governor in 2024.

"Are you running for governor? I think so Karrin, cuz if you do, you're gonna have my support," Trump said at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in December 2024.

ADAM SCHIFF MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN CALFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., launched a gubernatorial bid in January 2025, and Robson launched her bid in February 2025 — but in April 2025, Trump made the unorthodox move of announcing that he endorsed both of them.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so. When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump declared in an April 2025 Truth Social post.

In 2022, Robson lost the GOP gubernatorial primary in Arizona to Kari Lake, who went on to lose the general election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

TRUMP BACKS REPUBLICAN RIVALS IN ARIZONA GOVERNOR'S RACE AFTER REP. BIGGS ENTERS CONTEST: ‘I HAD A PROBLEM’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hobbs is seeking re-election this year.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, is another Republican seeking the Grand Canyon State governorship.