NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Android users who the "Hey Google " feature on their devices and ask to be sung a song are serenaded with music touting the benefits of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Hey Google, sing me a song," Android users across the country have asked the Google Assistant and are then subjected to the "Vaccination Song", according to a report from PJ Media .

GOOGLE KNOWS WHAT YOU TYPE, WATCH, AND SAY — UNLESS YOU TAKE THESE STEPS

Fox News Digital confirmed the report using an Android tablet and asking Google to sing a song.

"Let’s celebrate that we have the vaccine," the song says. "To help us bring a change to this old routine. It can help us build our immunities. While taking care of our communities. Vaccines are safe and an important step. Towards opening up and shaking hands again. And going somewhere we couldn’t visit for months. Protecting ourselves and the world at once."

TWO DOZEN CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS DEMAND GOOGLE REINSTATE LIVE ACTION'S 'LIFE-SAVING' ADVERTISEMENTS

The song continues, "Scientists worked night and day. In record time they found a way. Like superheroes in masks and gloves. Helping us get back to what we love."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP