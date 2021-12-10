Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Google plays vaccine 'propaganda' to Android users who ask to hear a song

'Let's celebrate that we have the vaccine,' the song beings

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Android users who the "Hey Google" feature on their devices and ask to be sung a song are serenaded with music touting the benefits of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Hey Google, sing me a song," Android users across the country have asked the Google Assistant and are then subjected to the "Vaccination Song", according to a report from PJ Media.

File photo - The Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California.

File photo - The Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GOOGLE KNOWS WHAT YOU TYPE, WATCH, AND SAY — UNLESS YOU TAKE THESE STEPS

Fox News Digital confirmed the report using an Android tablet and asking Google to sing a song. 

"Let’s celebrate that we have the vaccine," the song says. "To help us bring a change to this old routine. It can help us build our immunities. While taking care of our communities. Vaccines are safe and an important step. Towards opening up and shaking hands again. And going somewhere we couldn’t visit for months. Protecting ourselves and the world at once."

TWO DOZEN CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS DEMAND GOOGLE REINSTATE LIVE ACTION'S 'LIFE-SAVING' ADVERTISEMENTS

Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's hospital Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) 

Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's hospital Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The song continues, "Scientists worked night and day. In record time they found a way. Like superheroes in masks and gloves. Helping us get back to what we love."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Leah Lefkove, 9, covers her face as her dad Dr. Ben Lefkove gives her the first COVID-19 vaccine at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Leah Lefkove, 9, covers her face as her dad Dr. Ben Lefkove gives her the first COVID-19 vaccine at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Several social media users took issue with the song, posting on Twitter that the vaccine song amounted to "propaganda" and uploading videos on YouTube expressing displeasure with Google's choice.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

