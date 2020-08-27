Giuliani slams de Blasio on NYC crime, warns Biden election would bring 'lawlessness'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the final night of the Republican National Convention, while warning that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for “lawlessness."

“In 2013, my city elected a self-described progressive Democrat as mayor. New York City, once described as America’s crime capital, had become by the mid-1990s America’s safest large city,” he said. “Now today, my city is in shock.”

Giuliani, who also has served as the president’s personal attorney, painted a grim picture of New York City, saying “murders, shootings and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past” and a return of “rioting and looting” is being witnessed.

Giuliani said that during the riots this summer, "this Democrat mayor, like others, has often prevented the police from making arrests."

"Even when arrests are made, liberal 'progressive' DAs release the rioters so as not to disrupt the looting," he said.

“New Yorkers wonder how did we get overwhelmed by crime so quickly and decline so fast?” Giuliani said. “They elected de Blasio because of their reflexive historical instinct to vote for a Democrat just because he was a Democrat and not to consider carefully his destructive policies and inadequate background.”

He added: “Don’t let Democrats do to America what they have done to New York.”

Giuliani claimed that Democrats are “urging” voters to vote for “an obviously defective candidate,” referring to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Biden has changed his principles os often, he no longer has any principles,” he said, calling him a “Trojan Horse” with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Black Lives Matter and his party’s entire left wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies.”

Giuliani said that the 2020 election is “a choice between the Democrat policies, soft on crime, against the Republican program of law and order.”

“It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, town or suburb,” he said. “It can come to where you live.”

Giuliani added that if Biden is elected, “then the crime wave will intensify and spread from cities and towns to suburbs and beyond.”

Giuliani called the November election “truly the most important election in my lifetime.”

“The Democrats want to change our system of government and the most basic values we cherish. If they win that is exactly what they will do,” he said, adding that “there is also no question that Donald Trump will do just the opposite and fight with all his strength to preserve the American system of government and our way of life.”

Giuliani’s speech, focused on law and order, comes amid months of unrest in cities across the country.

This week, violence spread to Kenosha, Wis., after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range in the back by city police officer Rusten Sheskey, leaving him partially paralyzed.

President Trump on Wednesday said he will send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wis. to restore “law and order” amid days of unrest in the city.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden argued Thursday that Trump is exploiting the violence for his own reasons.

"[Trump] views this as a political benefit to him," Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. "He's rooting for more violence, not less. ... If we want to end where we are now, we've got to end his tenure as president."