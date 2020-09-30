Sacha Baron Cohen uses 'Borat' promotion to mock Donald Trump during debate

Sacha Baron Cohen took advantage of the attention the first presidential debate of 2020 attracted to lambaste Donald Trump with a promotion for his new film.

The outlandish stunt comedian is forging ahead with a sequel to his 2006 comedy, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” The film saw him star as a fictional journalist from Kazakhstan coming to the United States to see what the country is like.

Deadline reported Tuesday that a sequel to the film will premiere at the end of October on Amazon Prime Video, just before the election. In an effort to drum up support for the new sequel, Cohen began a fake Twitter account for the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sept. 27. On the night of the debate, the account released a video mocking Trump as a favored candidate in the country.

“Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!” the tweet accompanying the video reads.

The video begins with a voiceover speaking over clips of Trump on the campaign trail calling him the “strongest premier in history.” It goes on to jab the president over issues of race, the #MeToo movement, his coronavirus response and his lack of military service. Several times it reminds viewers that he "did not have a stroke."

Deadline notes that the upcoming sequel to “Borat” was made very surreptitiously, with Cohen scrambling a team together to shoot as soon as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Although he reportedly followed all the safety protocols in place, he took great pains to ensure that the movie was both done before the election and filmed in secret.

In fact, the video about Trump was the first outlandish tweet from the Republic of Kazakhstan Twitter account, which previously had seemingly dull updates about meetings between leaders and policy talks.

“Our Housing Minister will be gathering a committee to move forward proposals for a new house building program to commence in the new year,” one tweet read, for example.

However, after the video mocking Trump was released, the account began to skew more toward comedy, joking that it was unable to watch the full debate because the WiFi it was stealing from neighboring Uzbekistan stopped working.

Baron Cohen has a history of making movies in the style of “Borat,” which tricked real people into interacting with the star’s wild personas. Over the summer, he attempted to trick Rudy Giuliani into an interview that ultimately led to the former New York City mayor calling the police.