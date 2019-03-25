Giuliani wants Dems who went too far in attacks on Trump to admit mistakes

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer who called for a “complete investigation” on the origins of the Russia collusion investigation, took to Twitter early Monday and called on Democrats who "went too far" in their attacks and false claims against the president during the probe to admit their mistakes so the country can "heal."

Giuliani made the comments just hours after Attorney General Willaim Barr declared that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia in hopes to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump cheered the outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration. “It’s a shame that our country has had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he said.

Giuliani took to Twitter to ask if Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and others will apologize “for their now false claims of collusion.”

“If they care about our country, they should be relieved they were wrong. Are they?” he asked.

He called on news outlets like CNN and MSNBC and said he hopes they can “realize their overreactions” and hopes for fairer treatment in the future.

It appears Democrats are seizing on the part of the report that focuses on the obstruction of justice. Mueller stated that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Some Democrats say that line leaves open the possibility of wrongdoing.

Nadler said, "The job of Congress is much broader than the job of the special counsel. The special counsel is looking and can only look for crimes. We have to protect the rule of law, we have to look for abuses of power, we have to look for obstructions of justice, we have to look for corruption in the exercise of power which may not be crimes."

Alan M. Dershowitz, the attorney and Harvard Law professor emeritus, slammed Mueller on Sunday, saying the special counsel engaged in a “cop out” by stating that his report neither exonerated Trump nor concluded he'd committed a crime related to obstruction of justice.

Dershowitz said Mueller seemed to try having it both ways. “It sounds like a law-school exam,” he said, adding that the report sounded wishy-washy. “Shame on Mueller.”

