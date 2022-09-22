Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, agrees to Jan. 6 committee 'voluntary interview'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a "voluntary interview" before the Jan. 6 House special committee.

"I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee," Ginni Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a Wednesday evening statement to Fox News. "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

The committee has for months sought an interview with Ginni Thomas since it was reported that she sent text messages to the then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after November 2020 election.

In June, Ginni Thomas similarly said in an interview with the Daily Caller that she was looking "forward to talking" to the Jan. 6 committee, because she could not wait to "clear up misconceptions," without specifying what misconceptions the committee members may hold.

A close family friend of the Thomas’ remarked to Fox News in May that The Washington Post’s reporting about the committee seeking Ginni’s testimony was meant as a way of attacking Clarence Thomas after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, before the official overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"With all that’s going on in the world, it’s pathetic that the Post and others are focused on this non-story," the source said. "Ginni signed a pre-written form letter, like thousands of others. But the corporate press hates Justice Thomas, especially after the leak of the draft Dobbs opinion, and is trashing his wife to attack the Justice."

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told Axios in June that they discovered "some information that refers to Ginni Thomas" in emails between her and Donald Trump lawyer, John Eastman.

Thomas's willingness to testify comes as the committee is preparing to wrap up its work before the end of the year and is writing a final report laying out its findings, according to The Associated Press.

Ginni Thomas has been openly critical of the committee's work, including signing onto a letter to House Republicans calling for the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for joining the Jan. 6 congressional committee.

The panel announced Wednesday that it will reconvene for a hearing on Sept. 28, likely the last in a series of hearings that began this summer. CNN first reported that Thomas agreed to the interview.

Fox News’ Firdausa Stover, Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.