Gillibrand grilled in awkward interview over low polling numbers, 2020 chances

Things got tense for 2020 Democrat hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand when she was quizzed on her low polling numbers and how she plans to stay in the crowded race.

During an interview on CNN, the New York Democrat was quizzed on how she can survive when some polls have her at less than one percent by host Poppy Harlow.

"When you look at the polling right now, you’re polling somewhere between zero and one percent," she said. "Washington Post magazine did a fascinating profile... Here's what they wrote. 'Gillibrand's brand -- motherly, responsible, pragmatic, experienced is going to be a tough sell if what we really want, at some level, is for our politicians to entertain us.' Do you think that’s part of why you haven’t broken through more?"

"It is so early, Poppy. We’ve had one debate and there’s going to be ten," Gillibrand shot back, before trying to talk up some of her selling points.

"It’s a long process between now and the first primary in New Hampshire and the first caucus in Iowa. And those are states I intend to win. I’m really proud of the campaign we are running because we are leading the national debate on women’s reproductive freedom. I’m the only candidate that went to the front lines in Georgia to say that women's' reproductive freedom are basic constitutional rights."

Earlier in the interview, Gillibrand's record on immigration was also questioned, to which she replied she opposed amnesty for illegal immigrants and voted to increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Harlow highlighted Gillibrand's promise to decriminalize illegal border crossings during the Democratic debates, and the New York senator continued to focus on her own humble nature and leadership skills.

"We need a president who has the humility to recognize when they’re wrong -- has the wisdom to listen to their constituents, learn from them and change their positions," she said.

"That’s who I am. And I have the courage to actually lead from a better position and have been doing so for over a decade. This isn’t a new campaign perspective. This is something I’ve been fighting for as a U.S. Senator for ten years, and winning."

Gillibrand also said if elected president, she would focus on the economy and abortion as her two major issues and try to take her message to rural rust belt states which went for Trump in 2016.