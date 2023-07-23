Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp contacted by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding Donald Trump 2020 election probe

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office was contacted by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith in connection to the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, Fox News has confirmed.

The Washington Post was the first to confirm that Smith's office reached out to Kemp after Trump announced on TRUTH Social that he received a letter from Smith informing him he is a target of a Jan. 6 grand jury Investigation.

Smith's activities point to a possible overlap between his investigation and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probes. Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any state laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to now-President Biden.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him "find" the votes needed to overturn his election loss in the state.

Georgia’s Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request to have the special grand jury report quashed, and Willis has suggested any charges would come by Sept. 1.

The Post previously reported that Raffensperger was interviewed in Atlanta last month by investigators from Smith’s office.

Meanwhile, Kemp, who previously supported Trump, ultimately certified Biden's victory in the Peach State following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump endorsed Kemp’s rival, former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in the 2022 primary contest, but Kemp went on to win the nomination and the general election. Kemp was also questioned last year by investigators from Willis’ office in connection to her investigation, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

CNN reported that Smith's office has also contacted former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in connection to the DOJ's Trump probe in recent weeks.