Georgia Democrat calls out own party for opposing school choice, prioritizing migrants over inner city kids

A Georgia state representative posted a scathing rebuke of her own party on Twitter Saturday, accusing fellow Democrats of prioritizing migrants over inner city children.

Mesha Mainor has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since January 2021, representing District 56. In a Twitter video, she accused Democrats of turning against her for being a staunch school choice advocate.

"I support school choice, parent rights and opportunities for children to thrive, especially those that are marginalized and tend to fail in school," Mainor began.

"The Democrats at the [Georgia State] Capitol took a hard position and demanded every Democrat vote against children and for the teachers union," she explained. "I voted yes for parents and yes for children not failing schools."

Mainor justified her position by noting that some schools in her district have 3% reading proficiency rates and that many kids cannot do simple math.

"I have a few colleagues upset with me to the point where they are giving away $1,000 checks to anyone that will run against me," Mainor continued. "I'm not apologizing because my colleagues don't like how I vote."

Mainor then explained that parents are upset that some politicians "put the teachers union and donors ahead of their constituents."

Mainor's speech took a personal turn when she accused her colleagues of being upset that she stood up for her principles.

"It's ironic. I'll say every election year, I hear ‘Black Lives Matter.’ But do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except Black children living in poverty that can't read," Mainor argued.

"We'll send $1,000,000 to the border for immigrant services. But Black communities, not even a shout-out. I'm sorry, I don't agree with this," she added. "I'm not backing down and I'm actually just getting started."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mainor for a statement, but has not heard back.