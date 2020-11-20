Georgia certifies Joe Biden victory in 2020 presidential election

The Georgia Secretary of State certified the 2020 presidential election results Friday, officially declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes.

As reported by Fox News on Thursday, the results were determined after the state conducted an audit – involving a fully manual tally – of nearly 5 million votes cast by residents.

Several thousand previously unreported ballots were discovered in the process, but it was not enough to shift the vote in Trump’s favor.

Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, though the president has yet to concede the race and has repeated unfounded claims about voter fraud.

