George W. Bush turns 75, shoots 74 in golf

Former President George W. Bush celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday by shooting a 74 in a game of golf.

"Feeling food on my 75th birthday," Bush 43 wrote in an Instagram post. "And thanks to … Cape Arundel Golf Club for giving me a chance to finally shoot my age – with a stroke to spare."

A scorecard showed the former commander-in-chief scoring between 3 and 5 on each hole of the par 69 course – landing a bogey just once. He beat his rival by three points, according to the scorecard.

An avid golfer, Bush was named the 2021 recipient of the Ambassador of the Golf Award last October. Cape Arundel Golf Club is located in Kennebunkport, Maine where Bush and his family members hosted the annual 2021 Bush golf classic, which raised funds for Gary's House, a hospitality home, in Portland.