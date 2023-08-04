George Soros funneled tens of thousands to Stacey Abrams' firm for consulting services, filings show

Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams appears to have picked up a new side gig: consulting George Soros' political efforts.

The Democracy PAC, which Soros solely funds and has used to inject vast amounts into the political arena, wired $30,000 to Sage Works LLC in May for strategic consulting services, according to his committee's mid-year report.

Sage Works is an Atlanta-based company owned by Abrams. The former Democratic candidate reported on her financial disclosure form that she also acts as its chief executive officer. Georgia business records show she incorporated the company in September 2002 and has remained its registered agent.

DEMS 'WORRIED' STACEY ABRAMS IS 'LIKELY' TO RUN AGAIN: BECAME 'TOO MUCH OF A CELEBRITY'

It's unclear precisely what work she has performed for Soros or his committee. His spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

While this is the first reported payment from a Soros committee to Abrams' firm on the federal level, the financier paid her company years ago from a Georgia committee that he bankrolled as part of his district attorney efforts.

The Georgia Safety & Justice PAC, which was fully funded by $147,000 from Soros, paid Sage Works $15,000 for strategic consulting services in October 2016, Fox News Digital previously reported. Soros used the PAC to help drive Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo into office, and the consulting payments went towards that endeavor.

The past payment occurred in the infancy of Soros' nationwide targeting of district attorney races. Soros views prosecutors, who decide which crimes to charge and which to let slide, as a considerable component of overhauling the criminal justice system.

STACEY ABRAMS GETS A NEW JOB AFTER ELECTION LOSS, JOINS ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TRYING TO ELIMINATE GAS STOVES

Abrams, meanwhile, has since joined the environmental advocacy group Rewiring America as general counsel following her second defeat last November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rewiring America pushes for eliminating gas stoves and tasked Abrams with launching and scaling a "national awareness campaign and a network of large and small communities working to help Americans go electric," the group previously said.

Fox News Digital's Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.