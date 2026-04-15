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Politics

Gavin Newsom sets August 2026 special election to fill Eric Swalwell's vacant congressional seat

Swalwell said in his resignation letter he would 'fight the serious, false allegations made against me'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Swalwell's resignation letter read on House floor Video

Swalwell's resignation letter read on House floor

The House Clerk read aloud the resignation letter of former Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House floor Tuesday.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation on Tuesday setting Aug. 18 as the date for a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Eric Swalwell, who resigned from Congress on Tuesday.

"I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 18th day of August 2026, within the 14th Congressional District of the State, to fill the vacancy in the office of the U.S. House of Representatives from said district resulting from the resignation of Representative Eric Swalwell," the proclamation declares.

Members from both sides of the political aisle had called for Swalwell to resign or else face expulsion due to accusations against him of sexual misconduct and rape.

SWALWELL OUT AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AFTER 13 YEARS IN CONGRESS

Eric Swalwell

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell delivers a speech as he attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW)'s Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 10, 2026. (ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

The Democrat, who had been running in the Golden State's gubernatorial race, announced Sunday night that he was suspending his campaign.

On Monday, he announced that he planned to resign from Congress.

SWALWELL ACCUSERS DETAIL EXPERIENCES WITH LAWMAKER AFTER HE ANNOUNCES HIS RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at Capitol press conference on committee assignments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell spoke during a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Swalwell's resignation letter was read in the House on Tuesday.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me," Swalwell's letter read, in part.

FORMER SWALWELL ALLY SAYS LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH HIM 'CLOUDED MY JUDGEMENT' AS RUMORS SWIRLED IN DC

These rumors have been going around for years, Larry Elder says Video

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The resignation came after he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than a decade, having taken office in 2013.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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