Gail Huff Brown, wife of Trump ambassador Scott Brown, launches bid in key congressional battleground

Touting her conservative credentials and taking aim at President Biden's administration, Gail Huff Brown on Tuesday jumped into an increasingly crowded race for the 2022 Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, one of the nation's premier congressional battlegrounds.

"I am a conservative mother, military spouse, and new grandmother who cares deeply about our country - and I worry about the direction we are headed, and the country we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren," Huff Brown said in a statement to Fox News.

Huff Brown, a longtime TV news reporter, is the wife of former Republican Sen. Scott Brown, who served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand during President Trump's administration.

The launch of her campaign came as no surprise, as Huff Brown has been traveling across the district meeting with Republican leaders and activists since filing a declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last month. She becomes the sixth candidate in the GOP primary for a seat held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom the National Republican Congressional Committee views as vulnerable. The GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in next year's midterms to win back the House majority.

Huff Brown, in a campaign launch video, spotlighted issues that energize conservative voters. "I worry about skyrocketing debt, public welfare programs that discourage hard work, and I worry about failed immigration policies based on partisan politics," she said. "I worry about a growing cancel culture, it stifles our free speech."

And Huff Brown tied Pappas to Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying, "I worry about the disastrous foreign policies of the Biden, Pelosi and Pappas administration. It's making Americans less safe at home and abroad."

She also charged that "Pappas doesn’t represent our Granite State values."

Huff Brown joins a GOP primary field that already includes 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, a former New Hampshire GOP executive director who worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served in the State Department during the Trump administration. Mowers lost to Pappas by five points last November.

Among the others running is Karoline Leavitt, a veteran of the Trump White House.

At 59, Huff Brown is more than 25 years older than her rivals in the primary field, who are all in their 20s or early 30s.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) took aim at the growing Republican field.

"Huff Brown's entrance into this primary campaign underscores this GOP primary field is a collection of out-of-state, out-of-touch, and out of their mind candidates. As these unserious, extreme candidates focus on fighting each other and for Donald Trump’s affection, Democrats will keep delivering for Granite State families," DCCC spokesperson James Singer argued.