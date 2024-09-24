Fox News Politics: Turning Tides

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address…

-Harris calls for ending filibuster to get Abortion law through congress…

-Trump reveals foreign leader he'll call on day one…

Tracking Turnout

Vote-by-mail data in three key states shows the edge Democrats enjoyed in 2020 has plummeted, something one expert said is a great sign for Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

"It’s great news that Republicans are starting to early vote," Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, a Republican consulting firm, told Fox News Digital.

The comments come as the Democratic edge in vote-by-mail requests has shrunk significantly in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania , according to data by Decision Desk HQ, signaling a shift in voter habits that have defined the last two elections ….Read more

White House

FINAL FAREWELL: Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address as president …Read more

ROE-ING BACK THE CLOCK: Harris calls for ending filibuster to pass law reinstating 1973 abortion ruling …Read more

DOOM AND GLOOM: Biden to address UN as wars dominate globe but authoritarian leaders are no shows …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOT THE MOMENT': GOP senator opposes Electoral College change in state that could impact Trump's ability to win …Read more

MONEY MATTERS: GOP leader contender flexes fundraising chops as battle to succeed McConnell ramps up …Read more

SHUTDOWN THROWDOWN: Johnson to sidestep GOP rebels on government funding, seek Dem support …Read more

WHAT'S BEING DONE?: GOP urges 'transparency' on whether Walz admin removing noncitizens from Minnesota voter rolls …Read more

KREMLIN CRONY?: Senate to vote on Arctic nominee with deep ties to China and Russia …Read more

Tales from the Trail

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Fani Willis crisscrosses country fundraising for re-election with Democrat allies in DC, LA …Read more

'UNACCEPTABLE': Red state Dem hit with ad targeting key demographic after refusing to endorse Harris …Read more

NAIL-BITING RACE: Tar Heel State a toss-up as Missouri, North Carolina begin early voting …Read more

SURVEY SAYS: New battleground poll shows who has edge in 'Blue Wall' state …Read more

INSIDE LOOK: JD Vance debate prep strategy includes tapping prominent lawmaker to play Walz …Read more

YOUTH VOTE SURGE: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump is making gains with younger voters …Read more

Across America

'TALK ABOUT A FLIGHT RISK': Trump assassination attempt suspect may have been planning Mexico escape …Read more

'I AM OUTRAGED': Arizona rancher fumes at gap in border wall left open by Biden admin …Read more

'PARTY OF WAR': Pennsylvania gov slammed for autographing missile with Zelenskyy …Read more

'BIOLOGICAL REALITY': AGs urge leading pediatrics group to withdraw support for trans youth surgeries …Read more

THEIR OWN BACKYARD: Migrant crime crisis comes to ultrawealthy playground for rich and powerful …Read more

'GLOBAL SHOWDOWN': Zelenskyy warns against Vance's plan to grant seized land to Russia, says it will prompt war …Read more

'HONOR THE DEAL': Trump reveals foreign leader he'll call first to press on trade …Read more

GO AHEAD: Missouri's Supreme Court, governor reject calls to stop execution of man convicted for 1998 murder …Read more

SHOTS FIRED: Gunfire reported at Tempe, Arizona Democratic Party campaign office …Read more