Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics: Turning Tides

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

What's happening…

-Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address…

-Harris calls for ending filibuster to get Abortion law through congress…

-Trump reveals foreign leader he'll call on day one…

Tracking Turnout

Vote-by-mail data in three key states shows the edge Democrats enjoyed in 2020 has plummeted, something one expert said is a great sign for Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

"It’s great news that Republicans are starting to early vote," Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, a Republican consulting firm, told Fox News Digital. 

The comments come as the Democratic edge in vote-by-mail requests has shrunk significantly in Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to data by Decision Desk HQ, signaling a shift in voter habits that have defined the last two elections….Read more

Donald Trump on the tarmac

Former President Trump’s official site finds itself in a less desirable location than Vice President Kamala Harris’ on Google Search, according to the Media Research Center.  (KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS)

White House

FINAL FAREWELL: Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal in last UN General Assembly address as president …Read more

ROE-ING BACK THE CLOCK: Harris calls for ending filibuster to pass law reinstating 1973 abortion ruling …Read more

DOOM AND GLOOM: Biden to address UN as wars dominate globe but authoritarian leaders are no shows …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOT THE MOMENT': GOP senator opposes Electoral College change in state that could impact Trump's ability to win …Read more

MONEY MATTERS: GOP leader contender flexes fundraising chops as battle to succeed McConnell ramps up …Read more

SHUTDOWN THROWDOWN: Johnson to sidestep GOP rebels on government funding, seek Dem support …Read more

WHAT'S BEING DONE?: GOP urges 'transparency' on whether Walz admin removing noncitizens from Minnesota voter rolls …Read more

KREMLIN CRONY?: Senate to vote on Arctic nominee with deep ties to China and Russia …Read more

Tales from the Trail

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Fani Willis crisscrosses country fundraising for re-election with Democrat allies in DC, LA …Read more

'UNACCEPTABLE':  Red state Dem hit with ad targeting key demographic after refusing to endorse Harris …Read more

NAIL-BITING RACE: Tar Heel State a toss-up as Missouri, North Carolina begin early voting …Read more

SURVEY SAYS: New battleground poll shows who has edge in 'Blue Wall' state …Read more

INSIDE LOOK: JD Vance debate prep strategy includes tapping prominent lawmaker to play Walz …Read more

YOUTH VOTE SURGE: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump is making gains with younger voters …Read more

Vance campaigns in PA

LEESPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks to a crowd during a rally at the Berks County Fairgrounds on September 21, 2024 in Leesport, Pennsylvania. Through the rally Vance spoke about illegal immigration and repeated claims regarding Hatian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.  (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Across America

'TALK ABOUT A FLIGHT RISK': Trump assassination attempt suspect may have been planning Mexico escape …Read more

'I AM OUTRAGED': Arizona rancher fumes at gap in border wall left open by Biden admin …Read more

'PARTY OF WAR': Pennsylvania gov slammed for autographing missile with Zelenskyy …Read more

'BIOLOGICAL REALITY': AGs urge leading pediatrics group to withdraw support for trans youth surgeries …Read more

THEIR OWN BACKYARD: Migrant crime crisis comes to ultrawealthy playground for rich and powerful …Read more

'GLOBAL SHOWDOWN': Zelenskyy warns against Vance's plan to grant seized land to Russia, says it will prompt war …Read more

'HONOR THE DEAL': Trump reveals foreign leader he'll call first to press on trade …Read more

GO AHEAD: Missouri's Supreme Court, governor reject calls to stop execution of man convicted for 1998 murder …Read more

SHOTS FIRED: Gunfire reported at Tempe, Arizona Democratic Party campaign office …Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics