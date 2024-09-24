JD Vance debate prep strategy includes tapping prominent lawmaker to play Walz

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has spent the last month reviewing plans, strategics and potential tough questions ahead of the Oct. 1 CBS Vice Presidential Debate against Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to a source familiar with the preparations by former President Trump's running mate.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., was selected to play Walz during mock debates to prepare Vance for the Minnesota governor's "folksy" Midwestern style, the source told Fox News Digital.

The source revealed that Vance has been doing most of his preparations at his home in Cincinnati or in online sessions with his team.

Members of Vance’s inner circle – including his wife Usha – as well as Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller have been involved in prep sessions. The source said those helping Vance are immersing themselves in honing Walz's debate style by watching videos of his past debates from his previous campaign runs.

The source also pointed to Vance’s frequent media interviews as helping him prepare for the upcoming debate, set to take place in New York City.

During regular appearances on Sunday shows, Vance has gained experience in engaging in debate often with contentious network hosts and responding to attacks, the source added.

Meanwhile, Walz’s mock debates will feature U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acting as JD Vance's doppelganger, the Associated Press reported, citing people with knowledge of the candidate's preparations.

Trump already faced off against President Biden in a June 27 debate hosted by CNN, and Biden's disastrous performance set into motion his eventual departure from the race and endorsement of Harris. After Trump and Harris took the stage in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 in the second presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle hosted by ABC News, Trump said on TRUTH Social there would be "no third debate."

Meanwhile, Harris said in an X post over the weekend she would accept the terms of a debate on Oct. 23 hosted by CNN. During his campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, Trump said Harris has done one debate, while, "I’ve done two. It’s too late to do another. I’d love to, in many ways, but it’s too late. The voting is cast."

