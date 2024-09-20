Fani Willis crisscrosses country fundraising with Democrat allies in DC, LA

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has been crisscrossing the country to attend fundraisers for her re-election campaign with Democratic allies in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and beyond.

Earlier this month, Willis traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend her own "2024 Re-Election Fundraising Reception" on Sept. 13.

"All contributions up to $3,300 are appreciated," the invitation read.

Willis also headlined a panel in Washington, D.C., during the Annual Congressional Black Caucus Weekend with Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, where they discussed ways to "clapback against MAGA."

Last week, Willis continued her fundraising swing, holding another "Re-Election Fundraising Reception" in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

That event drew different levels of contributions.

"Team Fani" donors were asked to give $101; "Ally" donors were asked for $250; "Partner" donors were asked for $500; and "Supporter" donors were asked for $1,000, with maximum contributions of $3,300 requested.

Willis, on Sept. 13, had been subpoenaed to testify before Georgia’s State Senate Special Committee on Investigations.

That committee was holding a hearing as part of its investigation into allegations that Willis had profited off former President Donald Trump’s prosecution and colluded with Democrat officials to bring charges against the former president.

The subpoena compelled Willis to testify and also to provide documents related to the investigation, and to her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis reportedly had an "improper affair" with Wade, who she hired to help bring the case against Trump. Wade later resigned from his position.

Willis filed an emergency motion to stop the subpoena from compelling her testimony before the Georgia State Senate committee.

A Fulton County judge, however, denied her motion.

There were more fundraisers for Willis on Friday and Sunday in Houston.

"Instead of doing her job, Fani Willis is gallivanting across the U.S. raising money and rubbing elbows with her radical cronies in California and Washington — abandoning the families of Fulton County, and her oath to uphold the law," Greater Georgia Chairwoman and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler told Fox News Digital.

"Time and time again, she puts her financial and political interests above serving our citizens," Loeffler said. "No amount of blue state cash can hide the fact that she's only fighting for herself."

Loeffler launched Greater Georgia in 2021. It is the only organization in the state working to oust Willis ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The conservative advocacy group launched a $100,000 ad campaign against Willis earlier this month, aimed at exposing her "failures" ahead of Election Day.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed two criminal counts in Willis’ Georgia 2020 election interference case against Trump, ruling that Georgia prosecutors had no authority to bring the charges that related to the alleged filing of false documents in federal court.

McAffee, earlier this year, dismissed six other charges against Trump, saying Willis failed to allege sufficient detail.

Trump had pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In June, the Georgia Court of Appeals paused the proceedings until it hears the case to disqualify Willis in October.

The Georgia Court of Appeals said it would hear Trump’s argument to have Willis disqualified on Dec. 5 — a month after the 2024 presidential election.

In a separate decision earlier this month, though, McAfee upheld the racketeering charge in the case, which has been brought against all the defendants.