Absentee voting kicks off in Missouri, North Carolina

Missouri and North Carolina joined the growing list of states that have started early voting in the 2024 election Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the key races and how to participate.

North Carolina is one of the most competitive states this cycle

North Carolina last voted for a Democrat president in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama won the state by 0.3 points, or 14,177 votes.

Trump pulled out a convincing 3.7 point win in 2016, but that margin shrank to 1.3 points against Biden in 2020.

Late last month, the Fox News Poll had the two 2024 presidential candidates just a point apart from each other, with Democrat nominee Vice President Harris at 49% and GOP nominee former President Trump at 50%. North Carolina is ranked a Toss Up on the Fox News Power Rankings.

The state has become more competitive as its population has grown. Over the last full decade, North Carolina added roughly 1.1 million people, the fourth-largest gain among all states.

Much of that growth has been in urban and suburban areas like those in solidly blue Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The pandemic brought more wealthy, urban Americans from surrounding states, and there are pockets of college voters as well.

Rural areas have experienced some population decline, but they remain a powerful part of the state’s overall vote, and they vote overwhelmingly Republican.

Key down-ballot races in today’s early voting states

Across the states that begin early voting today, there are three competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina:

1st District: Democrat Rep. Don Davis won this open seat in the midterms by less than five points. This year, he’s up against Army veteran Laurie Buckhout for this northeastern district with a high proportion of Black voters. This race is a Toss Up on the Fox News Power Rankings.

Democrat Rep. Don Davis won this open seat in the midterms by less than five points. This year, he’s up against Army veteran Laurie Buckhout for this northeastern district with a high proportion of Black voters. This race is a Toss Up on the Fox News Power Rankings. 13th and 14th Districts: Redistricting shifted both of these seats, once based in Raleigh and Charlotte, into sprawling, predominantly exurban and rural districts. That makes them easy targets for Republicans, who are likely to flip both of them this November. In the 13th District, small businessman Frank Pierce, a Democrat, is up against prosecutor Brad Knott, a Republican. In the 14th, it’s Army veteran and nurse Pam Genant, a Democrat, versus state legislator Tim Moore, a Republican.

How to vote in Missouri

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Missouri.

Voting by mail

Missouri began absentee voting on Tuesday. Applicants need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 23, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Absentee ballots can be returned in-person through Election Day.

Voter registration

Missouri residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person through Oct. 9.

How to vote in North Carolina

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for North Carolina.

Voting by mail

North Carolina began absentee voting for registered voters on Tuesday, having begun sending absentee ballots to military and overseas voters on Friday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting varies by location in North Carolina. Check the state's website for more information. The last day to vote in-person is Nov. 2.

Voter registration

North Carolina residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 11. They can also register in-person during early voting between Oct. 17 and Nov. 2.