Fox News Politics: Trump's 'very good' sons

What's happening:

- Two of Donald Trump's sons testify in civil business fraud trial against Trump Org…

- President Biden heads to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday to meet with first responders, victims of the mass shooting last week…

- The House is expected hold a vote related to Israel aid funding…

Trump's ‘very good children’

Former President Trump's two adult sons testified in the Manhattan bench trial against the Trump Organization this week …Read more

Donald Trump Jr. was on the stand much of Wednesday and Eric Trump testified Thursday. Both said they were not involved in the statements of financial condition that are at the core of the lawsuit.

But Trump on Thursday afternoon launched an attack of the court process and the judge – despite Judge Engoron imposing a gag order against criticizing court staff …Read more

"Engoron is a wacko who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around 'TRUMP,' hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump said in part.

Engoron has already imposed $15,000 in fines against Trump for statements about a court clerk, but it's unclear whether he'll consider the recent statements as a violation of the partial gag order.

Capitol Hill

WHAT'S ON DECK: Speaker Mike Johnson reveals legislative priorities …Read more

'GO TO COURT': Republicans rail against GOP senator's military holds …Read more

'DANGEROUS': Liz Cheney claims Speaker Johnson helped 'undermine our republic' …Read more

'VERY REAL RISK': Top GOP senator warns of bomb-carrying drones at border …Read more

ILLICIT CASHFLOW?: House committee probes Democratic fundraising giant …Read more

'SERVED': Pelosi served subpoena related to California criminal case …Read more

SANTOS SAVED: House kills resolution to expel GOP lawmaker …Read more

NO VOTE: Republicans vote with Dems to kill resolution to censure Tlaib …Read more

'GUTTING BETRAYAL': Fetterman faces rage from left-wing base over Israel support …Read more

NEED MORE MONEY: Democratic mayors beg Biden for more funds amidst migrant surge …Read more

Israel at War

LIFE AFTER HAMAS: US, partners discussing foreign troops serving as Gaza peacekeeping force …Read more

ANTISEMITISM ON THE RISE: GOP senators grill Biden official on plan to crack down on college antisemitism …Read more

RAIDED: FBI raids home of NYC Eric Adams' chief fundraiser, source says ...Read more

Campaign Trail

'LIE, DENY, COUNTER ACCUSE': 2020 debate claims are coming back to haunt Biden as GOP probes swirl …Read more

2028 SPECULATION: Following Biden on the trail, this Democrats sparks 2028 rumors …Read more

'FIGHTER': Kari Lake builds momentum with more big-name backing in race to flip Arizona Senate seat ...Read more

'COLORFUL' LANGUAGE: DeSantis doubles down on vow to 'slit the throats' of federal bureaucrats, says it is just 'colorful' language ...Read more

CRITIC TO RUNNING MATE?: Rep. Nancy Mace finds idea of being Trump's VP 'intriguing' …Read more

REJECTING 'LABELS': Charlamagne Tha God asks Nikki Haley why she doesn't embrace 'identity politics' …Read more