HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Over 20 Republicans join Democrats to kill censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib

23 Republicans voted to kill the censure resolution

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The House of Representatives voted to kill a resolution to censure progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on Wednesday night.

Nearly two dozen Republicans voted along with all House Democrats to table the resolution in a final vote of 222 to 186 in favor of killing the motion without debate.

Democrats briefly broke out into applause when the resolution failed.

Rashida Tlaib at protest

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., addresses attendees as she takes part in a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2023. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Tlaib had been the target of a censure, a form a formal punishment in the House, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over Tlaib's comments and actions related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Greene had blamed Tlaib for a protest last month that saw hundreds of Gaza ceasefire demonstrators arrested after they took over the Cannon House Office building. Greene repeatedly referred to the protest as an "insurrection" in the text of her resolution.

After the vote Greene railed against the 23 Republicans who opted to table her resolution, calling them "feckless."

"This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!" Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

