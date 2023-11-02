Kari Lake builds momentum with more big-name backing in race to flip Arizona Senate seat

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake is building momentum in her race to flip the seat currently held by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., chair of the House Republican Study Committee, announced his endorsement of Lake on Thursday, becoming the latest national figure to back her bid in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched and consequential races of 2024.

"I am proud to endorse Kari Lake for U.S. Senate in Arizona. Kari is exactly who we need in the Senate to secure the border, stand up to Hamas terrorists, rein in reckless spending, and protect the Second Amendment. She is an America First fighter who will shake up Washington D.C. and I look forward to working with her in the Senate," Banks said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I am humbled to have the endorsement of Congressman Jim Banks. He is a proven conservative leader, promoting America First policies and standing up to Joe Biden. Jim and I will help flip the Senate red and get to work for the American people," Lake told Fox.

The conservative firebrand, who narrowly lost her bid to become Arizona's governor last year, won a string of endorsements over the last two weeks, including from Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as a number of state and local officials.

She also received the backing of former President Trump on the night of her campaign launch last month.

The endorsements show a coalescing of Republican support around Lake, whose new approach appears to have left the accusations of a stolen 2022 election in the rearview mirror.

Lake plans to center the race largely on the "radical" record of her Democrat opponent, Phoenix-area Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is expected to win his party's nomination, specifically his support for the Biden administration, the Iran nuclear deal and past opposition to a border wall.

Pinal County Sherriff Mark Lamb is Lake's only major Republican challenger in the race for the GOP nomination. He has received the backing of Latinos for America First PAC, a group that advocates "for conservative policies" and electing "America first candidates."