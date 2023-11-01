Rep. Nancy Mace teases idea of being Trump's VP as 'intriguing' after being fierce critic of ex-prez

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., did not rule out the possibility of being former President Trump's running mate, calling the idea "intriguing" during her appearance Monday on "The Daily Show."

Mace, whose name has been reportedly floated in Trump's shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates, was pressed by "The Daily Show" guest host Charlamagne Tha God why she would take such a political gamble tying herself to the 45th president.

"After seeing what happened to Mike Pence, someone who was once claimed ‘the future of the GOP’ by .S.E. Cupp, is being Trump's running mate really worth it?" Charlamagne asked.

"Well, I haven't been asked yet and my focus is now on South Carolina as it always will be," Mace responded. "And I understand why people might be talking about it. I do a lot from women's issues and Republicans lost women last year but my focus today is as it always will be – I love the Lowcountry where you and I grew up in and that's where my focus is."

"Is it intriguing, though?" Charlamagne asked.

"I think it's intriguing," Mace responded. "It's interesting and I think it's a conversation we need to have because I want my little girl to know that she can be president one day. And I want to see Republicans put women on the ticket, vice president, presidential. I mean, I want to see that happen because I want little girls everywhere to know they too can be president one day. So I think it's an important conversation to have but so are too a lot of other conversations."

"And you're like one heart attack away, if you were like his VP, of being president. I'm just saying," Charlamagne added, alluding to the fact that Trump will be 78 if he's sworn back into office in January 2025.

The Comedy Central host then asked the lawmaker why Republicans are "still holding primaries" since Trump maintains a commanding lead over the rest of the GOP field.

Mace initially responded by pointed to her colleague Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., entering the Democratic field challenging President Biden but then told Charlamagne she believed Trump will become the Republican nominee.

"But we'll see. It's part of the Democratic process to have primaries and have general elections," Mace said. "And just like the speaker's fight, that's part of democracy. That's how we nominate people and those are fights and elections that we have to have."

Mace previously had a contentious relationship with Trump following the 2020 presidential election. She became a vocal critic in condemning the former president after the events of Jan. 6. And while Mace did not vote in favor of his second impeachment, she did vote against the failed GOP effort to reject the electors certifying Biden's victory.

The 45-year-old South Carolinian became the target of Trump's wrath as he endorsed GOP challenger Katie Arrington during the 2022 midterms. Mace defeated Arrington and went on to be reelected in November.

Mace was also among the eight Republicans who joined Democrats in ousting Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last month.

