©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nancy Pelosi served subpoena related to California criminal case

It's unclear of the subpoena is related to the case concerning Paul Pelosi's 2022 home invasion attacker

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., informed the House of Representatives on Wednesday that she was served a subpoena "to produce documents in a criminal case" in California.

Pelosi's statement related to the subpoena was read by the House Clerk, which standard when a member is issued a subpoena related to a civil or criminal matter.

"This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California," Pelosi's statement read. 

Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Getty Images)

"After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical," it added.

Pelosi's office declined to comment on an ongoing legal matter, but a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital the subpoena was related to the upcoming trial of Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant in a violent home invasion last year.

The Pelosis

Then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

The man who allegedly attacked him, David DePape, is set to go on trial this month.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News.

