Left-wingers turn on Fetterman over strong support for Israel, accuse him of being 'silent on genocide'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., is taking serious heat from his progressive base for showing unconditional support for U.S. ally Israel in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack against the country.

According to a new NBC News report, many of his supporters are accusing the rookie senator of betraying his base and being "silent on genocide" because he supports Israel’s military retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks that killed over 1,400 people in the Jewish state.

Fetterman, known as a progressive champion, said after the Hamas terrorist attack that "I unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel. The United States has a moral obligation to be in lockstep with our ally as they confront this threat. I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism."

The piece noted that although this statement was in line with his party’s position on the issue, "he has perhaps faced more open opposition than any of his colleagues," including opposition "from people who have been his supporters and, in some cases, his former staffers."

An anonymous former Fetterman campaign staffer explained the spat between Fetterman and his supporters, stating, "When you represent a large, diverse state and have pockets of really progressive, lefty people — and really conservative people on the other spectrum — you’re going to run afoul of somebody sometimes. Sometimes it’s going to be people who are in your base."

Far-left figures in America, such as members of the Democratic Socialists of America and particularly those on American college campuses, have been vocal in denouncing Israel since the country suffered Hamas’ attack. Many have claimed that Hamas targeted Israel in retaliation for alleged oppression and "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

Citing the Philadelphia Inquirer, the NBC News report added that about 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down a street in front of his Philadelphia office, as some "paraded a large puppet depicting him wearing a shirt that read ‘silent on genocide.’"

The outlet noted that this was "the second protest in front of that office in as many weeks, and it was in addition to smaller protests the same day at Fetterman’s other Pennsylvania branches."

Additionally, a labor attorney and Russia Today contributor confronted Fetterman in person at an event in Pittsburgh over the weekend and pressed the lawmaker "about backing a cease-fire." The report added that the attorney "was later physically removed from the venue."

Former members of his staff also published a letter condemning Fetterman’s support for Israel last month, claiming it "has felt like a gutting betrayal."

The NBC report noted that despite these efforts among his progressive base to get him to change his tune, he "hasn’t buckled." It mentioned a recent X post in which Fetterman claimed there can be a ceasefire only "after Hamas is neutralized."

The outlet also reported that after meeting with family members of hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack last week, Fetterman hung photos of hostages outside his Senate office.

Fetterman’s people have dismissed criticism of his approach, telling NBC News they believe it "doesn't represent widespread dismay with his handling of the outbreak of violence in the Middle East."

"Rather, they said, it is the result of a few loud voices who have dominated the discussion on social media," the outlet added.

On the other hand, center-left Jewish groups have "been encouraged by his unwavering commitment in light of the increased violence."

Still, his detractors say that Fetterman doesn’t have sincere views on Israel, "rather, they say he’s playing politics," NBC News added. Far-left strategist Waleed Shahid told the outlet, "I don’t think this is a sincerely held belief by the senator or his staff," suggesting he was afraid of pro-Israel lobbying groups.

"And I don’t even think Fetterman is alone in that … I think a majority of Democrats in Congress fear the electoral and political consequences from groups like (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and (Democratic Majority for Israel) if they were to offer even a little bit of criticism of the Israeli government," Shahid said.

Fetterman's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

