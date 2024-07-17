Fox News Politics: Schiff Schisms

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

VP ON DAY 3: Don't miss day three of the RNC as JD Vance — the vice presidential nominee — takes the stage! Follow for more updates.

What's happening…

-65% of Democrats say Biden should drop out of race

-Top 5 moments from the RNC

-86% of Americans concerned about violence in the election

Most prominent Democrat to revolt so far

Powerful Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race on Wednesday.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Schiff was selected as one of the "top two" Senate primary winners in California. The winner of the Senate race will take the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The House Democrat praised Biden's accomplishments while in office, claiming, "Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better." …Read more

White House

PARTY POOPED: 65% of Democrats say Biden should drop out after debate disaster, poll finds …Read more

'PRETTY DAMN GOOD': Biden describes his mental acuity, but do voters agree? …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Longtime Trump critic says president has unique chance to unite country …Read more

'BELIEVE YOU CAN WIN': Former Clinton campaign spox says Dems are acting like 'losers' about Biden ouster …Read more

'RUBBER STAMP': Harris tests Vance attack line after congratulatory voicemail …Read more

Convention Chatter

'DENIAL OF TRUTH': Riley Gaines visits RNC with message for New York AG Letitia James, Democrats claiming to be party for women …Read more

TOP 5 MOMENTS: Recap Nikki Haley's standing-O, 'Babydog' predictions, and more …Read more

BEST IN SHOW: All about Babydog: The governor's pet that stole the show at the RNC …Read more

Across America

SOCIETY ON EDGE: 86% of Americans are concerned about acts of violence throwing the country into chaos, new poll finds …Read more

'VERY KIND' CALL: Widow of rally victim describes talk with Trump …Read more

'SECURED THE PRESIDENCY': Stephen A. Smith says shooter 'just handed Donald Trump the election' …Read more

DEADLY GROUND: Trump would-be assassin climbed AC unit to shooting perch: report …Read more

'FIGHT' SONG: Trump supporters have new rallying cry after assassination attempt …Read more

'SAVED THE PRESIDENT'S LIFE': Pennsylvania sheriff defends local officers who confronted Trump rally shooter …Read more

'A TOUGH GUY': Trump assassination attempt victim fighting for his life …Read more

'HE SCOUTED': Former Secret Service agent breaks down Trump rally shooter's deadly preparations …Read more

