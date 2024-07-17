Trump supporters' fist-raised 'Fight' chant becomes new rallying cry after assassination attempt

Supporters of former President Trump have adopted a new rallying cry in the wake of the assassination attempt this past weekend.

Chants of "Fight! Fight! Fight!" could be heard throughout the stadium hosting the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The chant echoes Trump's own shout moments after being shot at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump raised his fist and yelled in defiance as the Secret Service escorted him off the stage from his Butler rally.

The incident has become a heavy unifying force for the Republican Party, with even Trump's rivals in the party speaking on his behalf at the RNC.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was the last remaining challenger to Trump in the GOP primary race, gave her full endorsement to the former president during a Tuesday night speech. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the second most popular figure in the party, also praised Trump in his own speech Tuesday night.

"You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley said. "Take it from me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree."

DeSantis echoed the message of unity in his own remarks, taking the stage just after Haley.

"My fellow Republicans, let's send Joe Biden back to his basement and let's send Donald Trump back to the White House. Life was more affordable when Donald Trump was president. Our border was safer under the Trump administration, and our country was respected when Donald Trump was our commander in chief," DeSantis said.

Trump's newly picked running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is set to be the headline speaker at the convention on Wednesday night.