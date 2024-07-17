Chris Christie says Trump has opportunity to lead GOP in new direction following assassination attempt

Former New Jersey governor and longtime Trump critic Chris Christie is calling on the GOP presidential nominee to lead the party in a "new direction" following Saturday's assassination attempt.

Christie published a guest essay in The New York Times on Tuesday about his desire for Republicans to move forward and former President Trump to "demonstrate the will to change."

"Mr. Trump, however, can demonstrate the will to change not just how we speak to one another but also how we act. This moment can confirm that our country is greater than any political party, but only if we work for it," Christie wrote.

"Mr. Trump has the opportunity to rein in some of the worst rhetorical impulses of the Republican Party at its convention this week. He can point the party and its leadership in a new direction in the wake of the assassination attempt against him."

Christie was critical of Trump's vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, arguing that it focuses on the party "already devoted to him" rather than reaching out "to the broader party."

"Mr. Vance’s first reaction to the assassination attempt against Mr. Trump was to turn directly to the current, flawed playbook: demonize the other side and lay the blame at the feet of the Democrats, as if they had pulled the trigger themselves," Christie said.

The former governor applauded Trump for stating in an interview with the New York Post that he wants to unite the country while being unsure if that is possible, and for crafting a new speech for his address Thursday when he officially accepts the 2024 presidential nomination.

"This is a start," Christie remarked.

Christie endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020 but over time became a strong critic and ran against him for the nomination in 2024, standing out among GOP primary opponents in his strident criticism of the former president. He never mounted any serious support and dropped out in January.

Christie argued that harsher and more divisive language has resulted in "gridlock in Congress. Impeachments. Endless meaningless congressional hearings," and said this has caused a "catastrophization" of politics and our elections.

"It is not enough to just disagree; we must find in that disagreement a distrust in the other, a hatred in our fellow Americans with whom we disagree and a desire to prove that the way our side views the world is righteous while the other is evil," he wrote.

Christie called out those who have claimed Trump put the assassination attempt on himself, including statements about the attempt being a conspiracy theory or an inside job.

Christie said "we are all to blame" for the current state of politics we are in. "Mr. Trump has become a victim of a culture that he manifestly contributed to making worse with his inflammatory and irresponsible language and actions."

Despite the differences, Christie said the country needs to look forward.

"Our differences have always been our strength as a country, not a weakness," said Christie, adding that the assassination attempt has "put us at a crossroads."