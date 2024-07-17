Expand / Collapse search
Four in five Americans fear nation spiraling into chaos, new poll finds

About 80% of Americans agreed the country is 'spiraling out of control,' a new Ipsos/Reuters poll found

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
About four in five Americans believe that the country is spiraling into chaos, according to a two-day poll

The poll by Ipsos for Reuters was conducted after the assassination attempt on former President Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and after Trump announced Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate at the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday. 

About 80% of respondents agreed with the statement that "the country is spiraling out of control." 

TRUMP RUNNING MATE VANCE TO DELIVER 'THE MOST IMPORTANT SPEECH' OF HIS CAREER AT REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

Trump pumps fist at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump, with a bloodied ear, pumps his fist as the Secret Service rushed him offstage on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Trump Campaign Office/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The poll found 86% of Americans are concerned about acts of violence throwing the country into chaos, while 56% are very concerned. According to the survey of 1,202 general population adults aged 18 or older in the United States, 57% said they are very concerned, and 87% said they are totally concerned that Americans will resort to violence instead of coming together peacefully to solve disagreements. 

The poll, conducted online, sampled 1,202 adults, including registered voters – 402 Democrats, 361 Republicans and 331 Independents.

Trump at the RNC

Former President Trump during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TRUMP ARRIVES AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NIGHT 2 WITH FOCUS ON 'MAKE AMERICA SAFE ONCE AGAIN'

The poll found 84% of voters surveyed said they were concerned that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election. That marked a significant uptick from the 74% of voters who expressed that fear in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in May. 

Trump and JD Vance at RNC

Former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance attend the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

About 67% of Americans said they feared acts of violence against their community because of their political beliefs. That rose from the 60% of respondents who said the same in a Reuters/Ipsos poll from June 2023.

About one in three respondents said they believed Trump was favored by divine providence after surviving the assassination attempt on Saturday. 

According to the survey, 43% of registered voters said they preferred Trump, the Republican candidate, while 41% said they preferred President Biden, the Democratic incumbent, but the results fell between the poll's three percentage point margin of error. The poll found 69% of Americans view Biden as too old to work in government, compared to 49% who see Trump as too old. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

