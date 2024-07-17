All about Babydog: The governor's pet that stole the show at the RNC

One guest at the Republican National Convention's night two festivities quickly managed to steal the show, despite not even giving a speech.

Babydog, the canine companion of Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., stole the spotlight from her owner as onlookers fawned over the pooch, who was given her own chair on stage while the governor spoke.

Chants of "Babydog!" followed the governor's entrance to the stage on Tuesday night. "I know that a lot of you want to meet my little buddy," said Justice. "So if Babydog could come on out here."

His dog quickly trotted out to roaring applause before being set up in her own seat beside him.

Who is Babydog?

Babydog is one of three canines owned by Justice and his family. They also have two Boston terriers named Lucy and Ellie, according to the governor's campaign website for his U.S. Senate bid in November.

Babydog is an English bulldog. Like most bulldogs, Babydog is white, tan and brown, with stubby legs and an abundance of folds around her face.

The friendly canine is 4 years old and will turn 5 in late October.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice made Babydog a mascot for his vaccination sweepstakes. A website was even set up to encourage vaccinations for coronavirus, titled "DoItForBabydog.wv.gov."

According to the West Virginia governor's official website, "Whether it be special appearances on the biggest of stages, like the Governor’s State of the State address, or simply meeting people and shaking paws in her travels, Babydog always makes everyone smile everywhere that she and the Governor go.​"

She has been accompanying her owner to events for several years.

Babydog is also featured on Justice's Senate campaign website, where she was given her own section. "At the heart of Jim Justice’s campaign team is Babydog, the beloved English bulldog," the site reads. Babydog "symbolizes warmth, love, and connection," his campaign says. She also "spreads cheer and fosters unity."

His campaign team is even selling merchandise featuring Babydog, including T-shirts, mugs and koozies.

Justice has already won the Republican Senate primary in West Virginia, fending off an effort from Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. He is expected to easily win the race for U.S. Senate in November against Wheeling's Democratic Mayor Glenn Elliott. Non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rated the race, "Solid Republican," with Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., not seeking re-election.

The West Virginia governor previously told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that Babydog will be accompanying him to the Senate if he is elected. "Absolutely," he said, noting she may not be able to follow him into "all the different halls."

"But she'll make the trip," he said.

