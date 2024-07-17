Biden says his mental acuity is 'pretty damn good,' despite polls showing majority of Americans disagreeing

President Biden has declared in an interview this week that his mental acuity is "pretty damn good" -- despite numerous recent polls showing majorities of Americans thinking otherwise and raising concerns about his age.

"I’ve been doing this a long time. The idea I’m the old guy, I am. I’m old. But I’m only three years older than Trump, number one," Biden told NBC News. "And number two, my mental acuity’s been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time in 3½ years. So I’m willing to be judged on that."

"I understand. I understand why people say, 'God, he’s 81 years old. Whoa," Biden added. "What’s he gonna be when he’s 83 years old, or 84 years?' It’s a legitimate question to ask."

But a new national poll released this week by NBC News, which surveyed 800 registered voters between July 7-9, found that nearly 80% are concerned about Biden "not having the necessary mental and physical health to be a president for a second term."

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN IN BLUE STATE FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: POLL

In an ABC News/Washington Post poll released last week, 85% said Biden is too old to serve out a second term. Meanwhile, 60% of respondents also said former President Trump is too old for a second term, up from 44% in the spring of 2023.

AS CONCERNS LINGER ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY, EXPERTS REVEAL HOW COGNITIVE TESTS WORK AND WHAT THEY REVEAL

And a Fox News national survey that was taken after the first presidential debate but before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump found that 63% believe Biden’s age is jeopardizing national security, 71% think the White House has been dishonest about Biden’s mental state, and another 63% doubt he is that involved in making important decisions these days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that survey, a new low of 32% think Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, down 9 points since May. It is a larger 17-point drop among Democrats, from 78% two months ago to 61% now.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.