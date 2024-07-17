Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden says his mental acuity is 'pretty damn good,' despite polls showing majority of Americans disagreeing

Biden tells NBC News that he’s ‘old,’ but should be judged on his record

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
There's a reason why Biden ‘wasn’t getting out there’: Brit Hume Video

There's a reason why Biden ‘wasn’t getting out there’: Brit Hume

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume analyzes President Biden’s interview with Lester Holt and how important former President Trump’s next speech is to his campaign on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

President Biden has declared in an interview this week that his mental acuity is "pretty damn good" -- despite numerous recent polls showing majorities of Americans thinking otherwise and raising concerns about his age. 

"I’ve been doing this a long time. The idea I’m the old guy, I am. I’m old. But I’m only three years older than Trump, number one," Biden told NBC News. "And number two, my mental acuity’s been pretty damn good. I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time in 3½ years. So I’m willing to be judged on that." 

"I understand. I understand why people say, 'God, he’s 81 years old. Whoa," Biden added. "What’s he gonna be when he’s 83 years old, or 84 years?' It’s a legitimate question to ask." 

But a new national poll released this week by NBC News, which surveyed 800 registered voters between July 7-9, found that nearly 80% are concerned about Biden "not having the necessary mental and physical health to be a president for a second term." 

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN IN BLUE STATE FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: POLL 

President Biden speaks in Oval Office

Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Sunday, July 14, about the assassination attempt against Trump. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP)

In an ABC News/Washington Post poll released last week, 85% said Biden is too old to serve out a second term. Meanwhile, 60% of respondents also said former President Trump is too old for a second term, up from 44% in the spring of 2023. 

AS CONCERNS LINGER ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY, EXPERTS REVEAL HOW COGNITIVE TESTS WORK AND WHAT THEY REVEAL 

Biden walks in grocery store

Biden walks past boxes of cereal in an aisle as he visits Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 16.  (AP/Susan Walsh)

And a Fox News national survey that was taken after the first presidential debate but before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump found that 63% believe Biden’s age is jeopardizing national security, 71% think the White House has been dishonest about Biden’s mental state, and another 63% doubt he is that involved in making important decisions these days. 

Biden looking dazed

Biden looks on as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In that survey, a new low of 32% think Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, down 9 points since May. It is a larger 17-point drop among Democrats, from 78% two months ago to 61% now.  

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Dana Blanton contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics