Top 5 moments from Night 2 at the Republican National Convention

From Nikki Haley’s standing ovation to political predictions by "Babydog," here are the biggest moments from Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1. Nikki Haley wins over the crowd

Former Ambassador and presidential contender Nikki Haley received a standing ovation at her main stage appearance from former President Trump – a signal of a desire for unity after bitter words were exchanged between the two on the campaign trail.

Haley, who was Trump’s fiercest primary rival, gave the former president her "strong endorsement" during her speech on the RNC stage in Milwaukee, ending months of speculation on whether she would throw her weight behind the former president.



"You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley said. "Take it from me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree."

2. Ron DeSantis says America can’t afford another ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also ran against Trump in the primary, got in a good dig against President Biden, telling the cheering crowd that the country "cannot afford four more years of a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency."

The reference to the 1993 film depicting a group of coworkers propping up their deceased boss as a puppet to not ruin a vacation got a laugh out of Trump, who was sitting in the audience.

"My fellow Republicans, let's send Joe Biden back to his basement and let's send Donald Trump back to the White House. Life was more affordable when Donald Trump was president," DeSantis said. "Our border was safer under the Trump administration, and our country was respected when Donald Trump was our commander in chief."

3. Mom whose son died of a drug overdose drew tears from the crowd

Anne Fundner, who lost her 15-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning, brought the crowd at the RNC to tears Tuesday night with her remarks focused on the importance of securing the border and stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

Fundner, whose son, Weston, died on Feb. 27, 2022, said the Biden administration "does nothing" to aid the raging drug epidemic or border crisis. Fundner was part of a series of "Everyday Americans" who spoke about real life hardships they've suffered living in the U.S. under Biden administration policies.

"I hold Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the border czar – what a joke – and Gavin Newsom and every Democrat who supports open borders responsible for the death of my son," Fundner said, prompting a standing ovation and loud cheers from the crowd.

She added: "For that alone, they should be voted out of office," to which the crowd began chanting, "Joe must go!"

4. Brother of Morin family's somber reminder of the costs of illegal immigration

The family of a mother of five who was murdered, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, took aim at the Biden administration for having "opened our borders" to the man accused of killing her.

"Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant," Michael Morin, Rachel’s brother, told the crowd on Tuesday night. "This was described as among the most brutal and violent offenses that has ever occurred in Harford County, Maryland, history."

Rachel Morin went out for a jog on a trail near her home but never made it back. Police found her body in a culvert, covered in bruises and with severe head trauma.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, faces a half-dozen charges, including first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping, in connection with Morin's death.

"Joe Biden and his designated border czar Kamala Harris opened our borders to him and others like him, empowering them to victimize the innocent," Michael Morin said.

He said they had not heard from the White House, but had heard from former President Trump.

5. Baby Dog's predictions

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice brought special guest "Babydog" along with him for his address at the GOP convention. It was a move that erupted on social media as political onlookers rejoiced over the appearance of the English bulldog.

Justice is the Republican Senate candidate vying for the seat of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who is not seeking re-election. Justice said Babydog predicted the GOP in November will maintain the majority in the House, flip the Senate and "overwhelmingly" elect the Trump-Vance ticket for the White House.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and Michael Lee contributed to this report.