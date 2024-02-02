Fox News Politics: President Potty Mouth

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

President Potty Mouth

President Biden's thoughts about former President Trump appear to be more vulgar behind closed doors than in public, despite him and other Democrats routinely calling for "civility" and "decency" in politics.

During conversations with his confidantes, Biden lets his temper flare and refers to Trump as a "sick f---" among other expletives, according to reports this week.

On Biden's first day in office, he lectured his staff about the importance of respect: "I am not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts," he said.

White House

Capitol Hill

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

