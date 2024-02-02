Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

Graham grills DOJ, DHS over illegal migrants’ ‘brazen’ NYC police attack: ‘will they be deported?’

Sen Lindsey Graham says he is 'saddened but not surprised' by the migrants' attack on New York City police officers

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
Illegal migrant flips the bird after arrest for attacking NYPD officers Video

Illegal migrant flips the bird after arrest for attacking NYPD officers

A violent illegal immigrant flipped the bird at reporters after he was charged with assaulting two NYPD officers in Times Square. CREDIT: Steven Hirsch/New York Post

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is demanding answers from the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security on the agencies’ actions on the illegal migrants, who attacked New York City police officers, freed without bail. 

"I was saddened but not surprised to hear about the latest consequences of President Biden's illegal immigration crisis - a violent beat-down near Times Square in New York of several NYPD officers by a dozen migrants," Graham wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking what their respective agencies will do in response to the "brazen attack." 

"Will the aliens who perpetrated this attack be deported?" Graham asked. "If so, when? If not, why not?"

ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLIPS MIDDLE FINGERS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ATTACKING NYPD IN TIMES SQUARE

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking (right corner of the photo) chest up, in front of marble wall, United States Senate sign behind him

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Justice Department and DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment on the letter. Makorkas faces a possible impeachment vote in the House after the House Homeland Security Committee cleared a resolution for his impeachment this week. 

Over the weekend, a pair of New York City police officers were attacked by at least seven illegal migrants near Times Square. The suspects were later released without bail following their arrest. 

Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department shows an NYPD officer and lieutenant telling the group to move along about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd Street in Manhattan, the New York Post reported. A scuffle ensues as the officers are seen apparently trying to subdue someone on the ground. 

NYC MIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING POLICE FLEE TO CALIFORNIA UPON RELEASE: REPORT

NYPD CCTV footage and suspected attacker split image

NYPD CCTV footage and suspected attacker split image. (NYPD / New York Post)

The suspects are then seen kicking the officers before running off before being arrested a short time later. The NYPD identified the suspects to Fox News Digital as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, Jhoan Boada, 22, and Yorman Reveron, 24.

They were all charged with assault and released without bail, sources said. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

SUSPECTED ILLEGAL MIGRANTS LAND BOAT ON SAN DIEGO BEACH AND FLEE INTO WEALTHY VILLAGE

Secretary Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrives to testify during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaving police custody on Thursday, Boada gave the news cameras a double-handed middle finger as he walked past and smirked at reporters and photographers outside the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. He was wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers shirt and khakis leaving the precinct station. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.  

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

