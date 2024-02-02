Expand / Collapse search
Young liberal activists are 'disillusioned' with Biden, 'mad' about war in Gaza: 'Very precarious test'

Muslim community leaders are also calling on Biden to push for a cease-fire

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Young liberal activists are displeased with President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, per a report from Thursday.

"It’s clear that young people are really, really disillusioned with this presidency — disillusioned with [Biden’s] choices on climate and Gaza and beyond that to foreign policy and across the board," Keanu Arpels-Josiah, an organizer with youth climate group Fridays for Future NYC, told Politico

The 18-year-old said that Biden needs to do more than expect that young people will vote for him because he's the most viable alternative to former President Trump. 

TOP REPUBLICANS BLAST BIDEN FOR REPLACING JOHN KERRY WITH JOHN PODESTA, WHO CALLED CCP OFFICIAL 'FRIEND'

President Biden and protest split image

Young climate activists are displeased with President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, per a recent report from Thursday. (Fox News Digital / Getty Images)

"We really need to invigorate our base broader than just, ‘I’m better than the other person.’ We need him to represent the issues that matter to us if we’re really going to get people to turn out," Arpels-Josiah said. 

Executive director of Data for Progress Danielle Deiseroth told Politico that Biden is facing a difficult task for 2024: holding together a coalition that empowers young climate activists. 

"The way that Biden wins in 2024 is by holding together this coalition from 2020, which included young, very enthusiastic and very well-educated climate activists," Deiseroth said. "It’s becoming a very precarious test."

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS SWARM JOE MANCHIN AT DINER, JUMP IN FRONT OF SUV: 'WE SHUT HIM DOWN SO HARD'

U.S. President Joe Biden

Political director for the Sunrise Movement, Michele Weindling, said that the Biden campaign needs to be cautious not to push away young people and divide the party.  (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Political director for the Sunrise Movement, Michele Weindling, said that the Biden campaign needs to be cautious not to push away young people and divide the party. 

"We need to see a lot more obviously to be able to feel confident that young people don’t continue to feel alienated in this election cycle," Weindling told Politico. 

Biden's signals on his support for a cease-fire in Gaza have divided competing groups within his base. 

Michigan Arabs and Muslim community leaders are continuing to voice their anger against Biden over his refusal to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. 

"I shouldn’t have to say how important morally it is for a cease-fire, but it’s also important politically if that’s all this administration cares about," Elise Joshi, executive director of Gen Z for Change, said to Politico. 

Climate activist and TikToker Alex Haraus said that young people have been frustrated with Biden over his handling of the war in Gaza. 

"People are still mad about the genocide going on in Gaza. I can’t blame them for that and wouldn’t anticipate this [pause] decision to have an impact on people who care about that," Haraus said. "But I do think it will win points with everybody that cares about the climate."

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.