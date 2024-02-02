House committee subpoenas Fulton County DA Fani Willis

House Republicans have subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid allegations of misconduct, Fox News has learned.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Willis as she is accused of misusing federal funds in Georgia. She is also alleged to have fired a whistleblower from her office over the same issue.

Willis has made headlines over the past two years as she has charged former President Trump with allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The subpoena is for documents related to the Fulton County DA's office receipt and use of federal funds.

The subpoena requires Willis to turn over "all documents and communications referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's receipt and use of federal funds, including but not limited to, federal funds from the Department of Justice's Office Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services."

In addition, she is being asked to turn over all documents from the same offices "referring to or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds."

It comes after the Judiciary Committee requested the documents on three different occasions, in Aug. 2023, Sept. 2023, and Dec. 2023.

"To date, you have failed to comply voluntarily with any of our requests," the committee wrote in a letter to Willis.

It added: "The Committee’s oversight of your office’s use of federal grant funds is particularly relevant in light of public whistleblower allegations that it has misused federal funding."

She stands accused of using part a $488,000 federal grant allocated for the purpose of helping at-risk youths for "frivolous, unrelated expenses," the letter said. It went on to say the money was used for Macbooks, clothes, and travel.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the Willis-led case.

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.