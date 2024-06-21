Fox News Politics: No Guns for Abusers

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-White House announces new clean energy subsidies

-Democrats not ‘enthusiastic’ about Biden

-Chicago hides crime woes when Democrat VIPs come to town

8-1 Sweep

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law that bans guns for those subject to domestic violence restraining orders (DVROs) in the first major test of the Second Amendment at the high court this term.

In an 8-1 opinion authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the court's majority said, "[W]e conclude only this: An individual found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment." Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter.

Both liberal and conservative justices agreed with the Biden administration that there was a history and tradition of keeping firearms from dangerous persons, despite the lack of any specific ban that may have been in place when the Constitution was enacted in the 1790s.

White House

SEAFOOD TOWERS: Dem staffer who praised Biden for hooking taxpayers with his student debt blasted for spending habits …Read more

'RAINBOW LIPSTICK' ON A PIG: Log Cabin leader blasts Biden for assuming LGBT vote in the bag for Dems …Read more

'LYNCH MOBS': Biden admin official who bashed the police as racist, called to defund ICE, earns big promotion …Read more

RULES ‘GREEN LIT’: WH announces new boost to clean energy subsidies …Read more

Capitol Hill

ISRAEL WAR: Senate Dems express uncertainty over attending Netanyahu speech to Congress …Read more

'GOING TO OWN IT': Embattled Bowman sorry for calling Oct. 7 rapes 'propaganda' …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

RALLYING CRY: Trump spotlighting 'angel families' of those killed by illegal immigrants …Read more

'POOR POLLING': Democrats, commentators dismiss Trump's polling gains among Black voters …Read more

'A DISCONNECT': Democrats 'not enthusiastic' about Biden, warn party strategists …Read more

MIND BOGGLING DONATIONS: Bloomberg shells out millions to boost Biden while billionaire banking heir dishes out millions to back Trump …Read more

CASH DASH: Biden, Trump campaigns tout huge fundraising hauls …Read more

'MUCH CLOSER': Burgum touts his family's relationship with Trump, fueling VP speculation …Read more

'BAR IS SO LOW': Biden's secret weapon in previous national debates may again be a factor during showdown with Trump …Read more

'MAYBE SOMEDAY': Trump mocks RFK Jr for not making debate stage …Read more

Trials and Tribulation

'UNLAWFUL APPOINTMENT': Trump classified docs judge to weigh alleged 'unlawful' appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith …Read more

‘FIGHT BACK’: AG to sue New York over 'unconstitutional lawfare' against Trump …Read more

HEARINGS BEGIN: Hearings in Trump classified documents case begin in Florida …Read more

'HAIL MARY': Georgia DA desperate to prevent discovery of her 'misconduct': Trump lawyers …Read more

Across America

'TEMPORARILY DISARMED': Supreme Court rules on key Second Amendment law …Read more

FOX NEWS POLL: Americans weigh in on new border restrictions …Read more

MATTER OF FAITH?: Louisiana lawmaker gets into fiery debate with CNN anchor over Ten Commandments law …Read more

BACK BEHIND BARS: ICE arrests illegal immigrant previously convicted of child rape, multiple DUIs …Read more

'BRAZEN': Rachel Morin's accused killer was hiding in plain sight: prosecutors …Read more

'WINDOW DRESSING': Chicago to hide crime woes when Dem VIPs come to town …Read more

BLOOD MONEY: Deadly drug cartel leaders hit with financial sanctions …Read more

AIR DEFENSE: US to redirect air defense missiles to Ukraine instead of the countries that ordered them …Read more

BOOTLEGGING: Illegally brewed liquor kills at least 34 with dozens hospitalized in southern India …Read more

RUSSIAN INJUSTICE: American ballerina accused of spying stands trial in Moscow for $51 donation to Ukraine …Read more

THE TAXMAN COMETH: Democrats gleeful as California high court kills effort to limit taxes …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.